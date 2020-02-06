LA PLUME — The Keystone Creekwalkers, a fly fishing club at Keystone College, hosted the Creekwalkers Outdoor Expo on Saturday, Jan. 25 at Brooks Theatre on campus. The event (which was moved indoors due to the weather) was aimed at those who enjoy fly fishing, hunting, hiking, kayaking and other outdoor activities.

The club, which has a 12 members, fishes in various locations – both locally and out of state – and participates in creek cleanups and other events.

“We decided to hold this expo as a fundraising event for our own organization but would also like it to be an opportunity for members of the local outdoors community to hang out and for local businesses to advertise and sell merchandise,” said Scott Moyer of Doylestown, in an interview prior to the event.

Moyer is a Keystone College senior geology major and the Creekwalkers president.

The expo featured a diverse group of vendors including Ron’s Fly Shop, Pocono Whitewater, Trout Unlimited, the PA Fish and Boat Commission, Susquehanna Kayaking, Silver Birch Archery and the Lackawanna State Park. The vendors talked to attendees about the conservation work they conduct and/or the services they offer. The event also included demonstrations on fly fishing, raffles and more.

“This expo is important to the Creekwalkers as an opportunity to raise funds for the club’s trips and conservation activities,” said Moyer. “It is also a way to let people in the local community know who we are and what we do.”