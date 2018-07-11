LA PLUME — Keystone College will host The Gathering for the 12th consecutive year from July 13-15 on campus.

The Gathering is an annual three-day symposium on creativity and imagination with performances, lectures, discussions and workshops.

This year’s event, “The Myth of Truth: Can We Prove Anything?” will be a three-day discussion of the nature of truth. Participants will examine truth from the perspective of building “proof” in questions of mathematics, science, philosophy, art and politics.

The question of the value of truth has lain somewhat dormant until fairly recently, when policy makers and journalists have raised questions about what truth really is and who should determine it. Some have offered “alternative facts” so that truth has come to be seen by a divided nation to be more myth than reality to one side or the other.

Featured speakers at the event will be Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith, historian William Dunham and award-winning information designer and big-data expert Giorgia Lupi. The Gathering will also feature a performance by the Scranton Shakespeare Festival, as well as a host of other speakers and workshops.

Smith is Poet Laureate of the United States. Her many other awards and honors include a Wallace Stegner Fellowship from Stanford University, a 2004 Rona Jaffe Writers Award, a 2008 Essence Literary Award, a grant from the Ludwig Vogelstein Foundation, a 2005 Whiting Award, the James Laughlin Award from the Academy of American Poets, and the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry.

Her newest book, “Wade in the Water,” was released in April. She is the director of Princeton University’s creative writing program and lives in New Jersey.

Smith will present on Friday, July 14 at 7:30 p.m. in Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center.

Dunham is a historian of mathematics who has spoken on the subject at more than 100 campuses around the nation. Now retired from Muhlenberg College, he has held visiting positions at Harvard, Princeton, Penn, and Cornell, and he is currently a research associate in mathematics at Bryn Mawr College.

He will present on Saturday, July 14 at 9:30 a.m. in Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center.

Lupi is an award-winning information designer. She co-founded Accurat, a data-driven firm with offices in Milan and New York, where she is the firm’s design director.

She earned a Ph.D. in design at Politecnico di Milano.

She is co-author of “Dear Data,” an aspirational hand-drawn data visualization book based on postcards that have been acquired recently as part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art.

Lupi will present during a workshop on Sunday, July 15 at 9:30 a.m. in Evans Hall In Hibbard Campus Center.

The Scranton Shakespeare Festival is a non-profit organization that creates and produces free, professional, theater to the public. Festival performances emphasize works by William Shakespeare as well as a variety of classical and contemporary musicals, plays, operettas, melodramas and new productions. The company’s presentation, “Truth is Truth to the End of Reckoning” will take place on Saturday, July 14, at 1:30 p.m. in Evans Hall in Hibbard campus Center.

For a complete list of speakers and the schedule of events, or to register, visit thegatheringatkeystone.org or call 570-945-8510.