LA PLUME — Keystone College will host retired CIA operations officer, author and national security commentator Sam Faddis at its annual Constitution Day Program on Tuesday, Sept. 17 from 12:45-1:45 p.m. in Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center.

The lecture, which is free of charge and open to the Keystone community and the public, is part of the Keystone’s Community Forum Series. Faddis will speak on “Spycraft and the Constitution.”

In addition to writing, speaking and teaching, Faddis, of Clifford, consults for the United States military, the federal government and private industry.

He led the first CIA team into Iraq nine months in advance of the 2003 invasion of that country. After serving abroad in the Middle East, South Asia and Europe, he served as head of the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center’s Weapons of Mass Destruction unit charged with pursuing terrorist weapons of mass destruction programs worldwide. He ran large organizations, worked across the U.S. Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense, and was involved in national security matters at the highest levels of government. He also ran covert action campaigns in the field.

Prior to joining CIA, Faddis was a U.S. Army Armor and judge advocate general officer and then served as an assistant attorney general for the state of Washington.

A graduate of Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland Law School, Faddis is a frequent contributor for a variety of news organizations including NewsMax and The Hill and has appeared on major news networks including CNN, Fox News, Frontline and the History Channel as a national security and counter-terrorism expert. He is the author of “Beyond Repair: The Decline and Fall of The CIA” and “Willful Neglect: The Dangerous Illusion Of Homeland Security.”

Keystone College political science professor, Jeff Brauer and Faddis recently completed a five-part podcast discussing government, national security and other issues on Keystone College radio station, WKCV103.5 FM. To listen to the podcasts, visit keystone.edu/faddispodcast.