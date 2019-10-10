Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — Keystone College will host a memorial service to celebrate the life and legacy of former Keystone College President Edward G. “Ned” Boehm, Jr. on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 9-10 a.m. in Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center. The Keystone community and the public are invited to attend. The event is scheduled during homecoming weekend at Keystone. Advance registration is required by calling 570-945-8160 or e-mailing events@keystone.edu.

As Keystone’s ninth president, Dr. Boehm retired in 2013 after leading Keystone for 18 years, the longest presidential tenure in the college’s history. He also served as president emeritus for the 2013-14 academic year. During his time as president, Keystone grew from a junior college into one of the most respected baccalaureate institutions in Northeast Pennsylvania.

In addition to his academic leadership, Boehm was known for his optimistic attitude and genuine friendship, particularly his personal interest in all Keystone students. President Boehm and his wife, Regina quickly became well-known and respected leaders in the community, taking active roles in many civic and community organizations.