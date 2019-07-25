Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — Keystone College invites the community to the 2019 Jazz Night at the Eckel Family Pavilion Sunday, July 28 at 7 p.m. Admission to the family friendly event is free.

The KC Jazz Ensemble will present a 90-minute concert. Seating will be available, but guests can also bring lawn chairs and blankets along with games such as Frisbee. The event is meant to be a summer backyard party type atmosphere.

In addition to the music, it will include:

■ food and beverages available for purchase including beer and wine for those over 21

■ free s’mores for any kids in attendance

■ wine tasting from local vineyards

For more information, email music@keystone.edu, call 570-945-8599 or visit bit.ly/2GoFEMW.

The event is sponsored by the Kukuchka family of Tunkhannock.