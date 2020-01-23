Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — The Keystone Creekwalkers, a fly fishing club at Keystone College, will host the Creekwalkers Outdoor Expo on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Brooks Theatre on campus. The event is for those who enjoy fly fishing, hunting, hiking, kayaking and other outdoor activities.

General admission is $10 and admission for students and scouts in uniform is $7. Children under 10 are admitted free.

The Keystone Creekwalkers club, which has a 12 members, fishes in various locations – both locally and out of state – and participates in creek cleanups and other events.

“We decided to hold this expo as a fundraising event for our own organization but would also like it to be an opportunity for members of the local outdoors community to hang out and for local businesses to advertise and sell merchandise,” said Scott Moyer of Doylestown, a Keystone College senior geology major and the Creekwalkers president.

There will be a diverse group of vendors including Ron’s Fly Shop, Pocono Whitewater, Trout Unlimited, the PA Fish and Boat Commission, Susquehanna Kayaking, Silver Birch Archery and the Lackawanna State Park. The vendors will talk about the conservation work they conduct and/or the services they offer.

Attendees can see demonstrations on fly fishing and more.

The event will also include various raffles.

“This expo is important to the Creekwalkers as an opportunity to raise funds for the club’s trips and conservation activities,” said Moyer. “It is also a way to let people in the local community know who we are and what we do.”