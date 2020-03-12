Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — Keystone College’s Department of Performance Music will conduct its Spring Music Festival with two separate events on Sunday, March 22 in The Theatre at Brooks.

The annual spring concert, set for 7 p.m., will showcase jazz and other types of modern music, featuring Keystone’s vocal and instrumental ensembles. Admission is free.

Prior to the evening concert, from 3-5:30 p.m., also in the Theatre in Brooks, members of the local community, including high school musicians, may participate with members of the Keystone Jazz Ensemble, Symphonic Band and college vocal groups as they work with the festival’s featured clinician, Tony Gairo. Participants may bring their own instruments, sing along, or just observe the instruction session.

Those involved in the clinic will have the opportunity to perform at the evening concert. The clinic is free of charge. To register for the instruction session or for more information, call 570-945-8599, send an email to music@keystone.edu or register online at facebook.com/musicatkeystone.