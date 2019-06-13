Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — Keystone College’s Thomas G. Cupillari Observatory began its summer lecture and observing sessions Monday, July 8. The sessions will continue each Monday and Wednesday until July 31. The lectures start at 8:30 p.m. with observing sessions afterward, weather permitting. Monday topics are repeated on the Wednesday of the same week, also at 8:30 p.m.

All sessions are open to the public, free of charge with no advance registration required. They will be held regardless of sky conditions and cancelled only by the threat of severe weather.

The astronomical programs will feature an illustrated lecture and observation through the telescopes, weather permitting. Scheduled speakers and their topics are:

July 15 and July 17: Karen Kalinowski, “Global Clusters.”

July 22 and July 24: Jo-Ann Kamichitis, “The Global Days of the Apollo Missions.”

July 29 and July 31: Thomas Cupillari, “A Quick Sketch of His Work and Life.”

For more information on the summer series, contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis at 570-945-8402 or email observatory@keystone.edu. For more information on the Observatory, visitkeystone.edu/observatory.