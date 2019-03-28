LA PLUME — Keystone College senior art students will exhibit their works at two downtown Scranton art galleries throughout April.
The Keystone exhibit, “Reverie,” will run from April 3-27 in the ArtWorks Gallery and Studio and from April 4-25 in the AFA Gallery. The two galleries will each have an opening reception on Friday, April 5 from 6-9 p.m. Students will discuss their artwork on Saturday, April 13 at noon in the ArtWorks Gallery and at 2 p.m. in the AFA Gallery.
Admission is free.
“Reverie” will include a mix of paintings, sculptures, graphic design, printmaking and ceramics from the following students:
■ Kelly Corcoran
of Honesdale
■ Emily Gerrity of Scranton
■ T. Gregorowicz
of Clarks Summit
■ Autumn Kellam
of Starlight
■ Lindsey Lockwood
of Milford
■ William Lycholaj
of Factoryville
■ Ethan McConnell-Drozdis of Greenfield
■ Courtney McCreary
of Clark Summit
■ Nolan McMahon
of Tunkhannock
■ Matthew Nealon
of Scranton
■ Bradley Parry
of Clarks Summit
■ Robert Pipeling
of Clark Summit
■ Staci Srebro of Factoryville
■ Joanna Wallace
of Trucksville
■ Victoria White of Scranton.
For more information , call the AFA Gallery at 570-969-1040 or ArtWorks Gallery and Studio at 570-207-1815.