LA PLUME — Keystone College senior art students will exhibit their works at two downtown Scranton art galleries throughout April.

The Keystone exhibit, “Reverie,” will run from April 3-27 in the ArtWorks Gallery and Studio and from April 4-25 in the AFA Gallery. The two galleries will each have an opening reception on Friday, April 5 from 6-9 p.m. Students will discuss their artwork on Saturday, April 13 at noon in the ArtWorks Gallery and at 2 p.m. in the AFA Gallery.

Admission is free.

“Reverie” will include a mix of paintings, sculptures, graphic design, printmaking and ceramics from the following students:

■ Kelly Corcoran

of Honesdale

■ Emily Gerrity of Scranton

■ T. Gregorowicz

of Clarks Summit

■ Autumn Kellam

of Starlight

■ Lindsey Lockwood

of Milford

■ William Lycholaj

of Factoryville

■ Ethan McConnell-Drozdis of Greenfield

■ Courtney McCreary

of Clark Summit

■ Nolan McMahon

of Tunkhannock

■ Matthew Nealon

of Scranton

■ Bradley Parry

of Clarks Summit

■ Robert Pipeling

of Clark Summit

■ Staci Srebro of Factoryville

■ Joanna Wallace

of Trucksville

■ Victoria White of Scranton.

For more information , call the AFA Gallery at 570-969-1040 or ArtWorks Gallery and Studio at 570-207-1815.