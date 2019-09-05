Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Observatory sessions

Wednesdays, 11, 18 and 25 Fridays, Sept. 6, 13, 20 and 27. All sessions are held from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Observatory, Fleetville.

The fall series of public lectures and observing sessions are free and open to the public with no registration required. Observation depends on the weather.

Contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis, observatory director at 570-945-8402 for more information.

Constitution Day 2019

Tuesday, Sept. 17, 12:45-1:45 p.m. in Evans Hall.

Constitution Day 2019 will feature Sam Faddis - Spycraft and the Constitution. Sam is a retired CIA operations officer, published author, and national security commentator.

American Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Thursday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hibbard Campus Center .