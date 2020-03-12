Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — Keystone College has been included on a national list of Military Friendly Schools, ranking among the top colleges, universities and trade schools in the nation that are doing the most to recruit and retain students with military experience.

The 2020-2021 list was released recently by G.I. Jobs magazine published by Viqtory Media, a veteran-owned business based in Pittsburgh.

The selection of military friendly schools was compiled through extensive research and a data-driven survey during which G.I. Jobs polled colleges and universities nationwide. Methodology and criteria were developed with the assistance of a national advisory committee consisting of educators and employers. Keystone College has been selected for the honor multiple times in recent years.

The complete list of military friendly schools will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs and can be found at militaryfriendly.com.