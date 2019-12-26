Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Keystone College officials accept a state grant to survey early childhood education teachers about the ways they most effectively learn the skills they need to perform their jobs. From left: Carolyn Crowley, community partnership program specialist; Sue Musheno, advancement specialist; Peter Moylan, major gifts officer; Fran Langan, vice president of institutional advancement and strategic initiatives, and Keely Kettel, program and advancement generalist.

LA PLUME — Keystone College received a state grant to collaborate with Shippensburg University to survey early childhood education teachers about the ways they most effectively learn the skills they need to perform their jobs.

The two institutions of higher learning, in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Higher Education Consortium, received a $250,000 grant from the administration of Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf to administer and collect survey data on early childhood teachers’ perspectives about the skills they believe can be learned on the job compared to the skills that can be learned through college coursework. Results of the survey will help design more effective pre-apprenticeship programs to educate future childcare professionals.

The grant is part of a $1.5 million investment by the Wolf Administration to improve the quality of early childhood education with grants to 10 colleges and universities across the commonwealth. Keystone is the only college or university in northeast Pennsylvania to receive one of the early childhood education grants.