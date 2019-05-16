SUBMITTED PHOTO The 29th annual Keystone Open Golf Tournament will be held Monday, July 1 at Glen Oak Country Club in Waverly Township. Proceeds from the event support the Keystone College Alumni Association Scholarship and Engagement Fund. The golfer registration fee is $200 per person, which includes lunch, green fees, cart, refreshments, buffet dinner and prizes. Lunch and registration begin at 11 a.m. followed by a 12:30 p.m. shot-gun start. Refreshments and dinner will follow the tournament. Sponsorship opportunities for local businesses are still available. To register or obtain more information, visit keystone.edu/keystoneopen or call 570-945-8168. Planning for the event are, from left: Keystone Alumni Association President Don Cadman; Director of Alumni Engagement Ehrin Clark; and honorary chairman and former athletic director, Dr. Michael Mould.