Wednesdays, Oct. 10, 17, 24 and 31 and Fridays, Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Observatory, Fleetville. The fall series of public lectures and observing sessions. The programs are free and open to the public with no registration required. Observation depends on the weather. Contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis, observatory director at 570-945-8402 for more information.

Thursdays, Oct. 4 and 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Transfer Thursday. Transfer students interested may bring college transcripts for an instant admissions decision and transfer credit evaluation. Application fees are waived. Appointment times available at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Campus tours are only offered during the 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. appointment time. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111.

Thursday, Oct. 4, 5-6 p.m. The Beauty and the Truth: Exploring the Stigma of Mental Health, Theatre in Brooks. A presentation led by Alicia Nordstrom, Psychology Professor and Director of the Center for Faculty Professional Development at Misericordia University. This interactive presentation will explore the stigma of mental illness from a psychological perspective. This event is free and open to the public.

Thursday, Oct. 4 and Friday, Oct. 5, 7:30-9:30 p.m. The Voices Project: Mental Health, Theatre in Brooks. To end the stigma and promote acceptance, individuals and family members share their honest experiences of living life with mental health conditions in this bold, new work, the result of several years of research and interviews conducted by students and members of the Psychology Department at Misericordia University.

Monday, Oct. 8, 1-2:30 p.m. Columbus Day Visitation. Admissions, Visitors Center (Sisson Hall). Your visit will include an information session, followed by a campus tour, and the opportunity to meet one-on-one with an admissions counselor. Instant decisions are available upon request. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 or visit keystone.edu.

Thursday, Oct. 11, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. 150th Anniversary - Dennis Farm Symposium, Theatre in Brooks. This is the sixth annual Dennis Farm Symposium. Learn about the historical significance of the over 200-year-old Dennis Farm and Perkins-Dennis family in Northeastern Pennsylvania and how the Farm is a treasured regional, state, and national heritage asset. RSVP by email to

DennisFarmRSVP@gmail.com.

Friday, Oct. 12, 12:30 p.m. 150th Anniversary - Time Capsule, College Green. As part of the Keystone College’s 150th Anniversary celebration, students created a snapshot of time as they collected College memorabilia and other items to document, preserve and celebrate the College’s first 150 years to be placed in time capsule. The college will unveil items that will be placed in the time capsule that will be buried during the upcoming construction of the Keystone Commons. The time capsule is scheduled to be open in 50 years when Keystone celebrates its 200th anniversary. In the event of inclement weather, the unveiling will take place in the third-floor hallway of the Hibbard Campus Center.

Friday, Oct. 12 through Sunday, Oct. 14. Homecoming and Family Weekend 2018. Homecoming and Family Weekend at Keystone College unites students, alumni, families and friends for an annual gathering to celebrate campus pride and experience life at Keystone College. Find out more and register for Homecoming 2018 online at keystone.edu/homecoming.

Saturday, Oct. 13, 5-7 p.m. Founders Art Exhibit. Linder Gallery (Miller Library). Enjoy artwork created by the founders of the Keystone College art program, Karl Neuroth, Cliff Prokop and Bill Tersteeg. The exhibit will be on display in the Linder Gallery, located in the Miller Library, from Oct. 13 through Dec. 1 and will feature work representative of the artists’ genre.

Sunday, Oct. 14, 12-4 p.m. Car Show. Main Parking Lot. Cars of all styles will be on display during this event. Come and check them out.

Saturday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fall Open House. Admissions, Visitors Center (Sisson Hall). Come see our beautiful campus. Learn about academic programs, the admissions process, enjoy lunch and tour the campus. You can even stay for a hike on the nature trails. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and the event concludes by 2 p.m. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 or visit keystone.edu.

Sunday, Oct. 28, 7-10 p.m. Performance Music Fall Concert, Theatre in Brooks. Come out and enjoy the Performance Music Fall Concert.

Wednesday, Oct. 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Keystone Players Fall Production: “The Poe Asylum,” Theatre in Brooks. “The Poe Asylum” is an immersive theatrical adaptation of short stories and poems by Edgar Allan Poe. Each audience member will move from room to room in this asylum, watching and listening as stories of horror unfold.