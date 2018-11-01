Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — Keystone College will host the following events and activities this month.

Transfer Thursdays

Thursday, Nov. 1 and 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Transfer students interested may bring college transcripts for an instant admissions decision and transfer credit evaluation. Application fees are waived. Appointment times available at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Campus tours are only offered during the 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. appointment time. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 or visit keystone.edu.

Keystone Players fall production: ‘The Poe Asylum’

Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 1 through 4, 7:30-9:30 p.m. each night at the Theatre in Brooks. “The Poe Asylum” is an immersive theatrical adaptation of short stories and poems by Edgar Allan Poe. Each audience member will move from room to room in this asylum, watching and listening as stories of horror unfold. Tickets are $8 for general admission; $5 for seniors (55-plus), veterans and students; $5 for Keystone College faculty, staff and alumni; and $2 for current Keystone College students.

Thomas G. Capillary ’60 Observatory fall series of public lectures

Friday, Nov. 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Thomas G. Capillary ’60 Observatory in Fleetville. This series of lectures and observing sessions is free and open to the public with no registration required. Observation depends on the weather. For more information, contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis, observatory director, at 570-945-8402.

Natural Health Clinic

Saturday, Nov. 3, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Hibbard Campus Center. An educational forum open to the general public. Stop by and learn the latest in natural health and healing alternatives from various practitioners, health instructors, therapists and fitness trainers. This is a fantastic day planned to learn, try new things, listen to inspiring speakers and take part in demonstrations and classes.

Mental Health and Wellness Fair

Tuesday, Nov. 6, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hibbard Campus Center. Join the Counseling Center for the annual Mental Health and Wellness Fair. Enjoy presentations, vendors and the chance to win raffle prizes. This will be held in Evans Hall and Fireplace Lounge.

Zero Shades of Grey

Monday, Nov. 12, 7-9 p.m. in Brooks Theatre. Zero Shades of Gray is a high-energy, interactive and engaging experience that hits the biggest points on how to approach sexual assault on campus. This event will help show that sexual assault is not a victim problem but a violence and abuse problem. The event is open to the entire Keystone community.

Saturday visit

Saturday, Nov. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Perspective students’ visit will include an information session, followed by a campus tour and the opportunity to meet one-on-one with an admissions counselor. Instant decisions are available upon request. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 or email

admissions@keystone.edu.

National Native American Heritage Month Celebration: Pow Wow

Sunday, Nov. 18, 2-4 p.m. in Brooks Theatre. Keystone College honors Native American Heritage Month by hosting a Pow Wow by the Belize Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving and sharing Native American culture, while supporting Native Americans in the Pennsylvania, New York, and New Jersey regions. Join in this free cultural festival featuring authentic dancing and singing.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

Tuesday, Nov. 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Hibbard Campus Center. The Center for Civic Engagement will host the American Red Cross Blood Drive.

Founders Art Panel

Thursday, Nov. 29, 4-6 p.m. in Hibbard Campus Center. Artists Bill Teersteeg, Cliff Prokop and Karl Neuroth will talk about their artwork in a panel moderated by Keystone College alums Mark Ciocca ’82 and Shannon Slattery-Fugate ’99.

World Aids Day

Thursday, Nov. 29, 6-9 p.m. in Brooks Theatre. This presentation on HIV/AIDS awareness includes a short, non-denominational prayer service for those who have died of AIDS, personal stories from people who are HIV positive read by some of our public health students, and a panel discussion on the status of HIV/AIDS in the area.

Designer Purse Bingo

Friday, Nov. 30, 5-9 p.m. in Brooks Theatre. There will be 15 chances to win designer purses, jewelry and accessories. There will also be a raffle, 50/50 and food and beverages available. Reserve a VIP table of 10 by Nov. 25. Tickets are $25 per person in advance; $30 per person at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games begin at 6pm. Purchase tickets online at bit.ly/2OXPHPv.