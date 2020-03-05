Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO John Gorel and Janet Jones

LA PLUME — Keystone College hired Janet Jones and John Gorel to direct the college’s Professional Development Institute.

Formed in 2019, the Institute offers workforce development programs connecting education and employment to provide customized, credentialed and industry-focused coursework, as well as courses for recreation, leisure and personal enrichment.

Jones serves as director of the Professional Development Institute. A resident of Harvey’s Lake, she has been involved in the field of continuing education, workforce and organizational development for 25 years. Her career has centered on serving as a liaison between business and education and developing workforce development and training programs. She began her career in higher education at Penn State University as a coordinator of public professional development training programs. Jones holds an undergraduate degree in psychology and a master of science degree in organizational management.

Gorel will serve as Keystone’s director of corporate relations. Before joining Keystone, he served as executive director of the Greater Carbondale Chamber of Commerce. He has also been involved at the executive level in property and real estate management and holds several professional certifications in that field. A Carbondale resident, Gorel holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Penn State University.

The Professional Development Institute’s programs are designed to find solutions for workforce challenges and skill gaps by providing customized education and training solutions. Courses run the gamut from technology, including 3-D printing and computer skills, to education credentialing, including courses to obtain credentials for early care and education. Other courses include social media/analytics, podcasting, game development, starting a business and hospitality management, among others. Personal enrichment courses include cooking, glass blowing, ceramics, jewelry making, sculpture and more.