SUBMITTED PHOTO Keystone College and Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) signed an articulation agreement enabling LCCC early childhood education graduates to seamlessly transfer to Keystone. Under the agreement, LCCC students who graduate with an associate degree in applied science: early childhood education and meet transfer requirements will be guaranteed admission into Keystone’s bachelor’s degree programs in early childhood education and teaching: child and family studies. Students will be able to complete their bachelor’s degrees within four regular semesters. From left, first row: Fran Langan, Keystone College vice president of institutional advancement; Karen Yarrish, Keystone College interim provost and vice president of academic affairs; Tracy Brundage, Keystone College president; Thomas P. Leary, LCCC president; Cheryl Lesser, LCCC vice president of academic affairs; and Rosana Reyes, LCCC vice president of enrollment management and student development. Second row: Heather Shanks-McElroy, Keystone College professor and coordinator of undergraduate and graduate programs in education; Kate Zielinski, LCCC associate professor of social science/history; Janis Wilson Seeley, LCCC professor and chair of social science/history.