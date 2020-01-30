Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — Keystone College has introduced a way for anyone interested in cooking to improve their culinary skills and have a great time while they learn at the new Kitchen at Keystone.

The new culinary series, which is part of the college’s Hospitality Business Management program and Professional Development Institute, offers a variety of creative cooking classes for all skill levels. Instructors are successful chefs, certified hospitality educators, restaurateurs, bartenders and teachers with years of experience in their fields.

Classes are designed to be creative and fun. They include: Martinis 101 on Feb. 9, Teens Taco Time on Feb. 17 and Cooking with CBD on Feb. 21.

All courses are subject to minimum enrollment.

To provide individual instruction, classes will be limited to no more than 12 participants and will be held at Keystone’s new hospitality center at 120 College Ave. in Factoryville. The newly renovated former Factoryville Fire Hall features everything needed for fun and culinary success, including a complete modern kitchen and bar area and comfortable work spaces for all participants.

For more information and a complete schedule and list of courses, visit keystone.edu/kitchen.