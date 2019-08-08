Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JASON FARMER / TIMES-TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO Christy Mathewson’s family scrapbook on display at the Theatre in Brooks at Keystone College during last year’s Christy Mathewson Day.

LA PLUME — Keystone College and the Factoryville community will come together to celebrate Christy Mathewson Day on Saturday, Aug. 10. This will be the 24th consecutive year the two communities have celebrated the life and accomplishments of the Baseball Hall of Fame legend, Keystone graduate and Factoryville native.

Activities will feature several events, including a community parade, a car show, and a football clinic at Keystone College. This year’s schedule is as follows.

9-11 a.m. – Keystone College Youth Football Clinic at the Athletic Field and Track Complex. Advance registration is recommended. E-mail: keystonegiants@gmail.com.

Noon – Community Parade. Lineup begins at Regina Way on the Keystone campus. The parade will continue along College Avenue through Factoryville and end at Creekside Park.

1-4 p.m. – Car Show at Creekside Park, sponsored by PS Bank.

1 p.m. – Vendor Show at Creekside Park.

1 p.m. – Boy Scouts Chicken BBQ (until sold out) at Creekside Park.

2 p.m. – Keystone Kids Zone featuring the Keystone College Athletics staff at Creekside Park. Includes field games and a bounce house.

5 p.m. – One -Mile Fun Run at Creekside Park. Register in advance at

neparunner.com

6 p.m. – Ninja course operated by the United Sports Academy at Creekside Park.

Dusk – Fireworks sponsored by the Factoryville Men’s Civic Club.

For more information on the day’s activities, call 570-945-7484.