LA PLUME — Keystone College will honor three former faculty members who helped found and advance the college’s highly respected art program during a Founders Art Exhibit opening reception on Saturday, Oct. 13 from 5-7 p.m. in the Linder Gallery of the Miller Library.

The event, which will highlight the works of art department founders and Keystone professors Karl Neuroth, Cliff Prokop and Bill Tersteeg, is another in a special series commemorating Keystone’s 150th year anniversary. The works of the three artists will remain on display in the Linder Gallery through Saturday, Dec. 1. The opening reception and the exhibit, which will feature work in the artists’ own genre, are free of charge and open to the public.

“For decades, Keystone College was honored to have three of the most distinguished artists in our region as faculty members,” said Keystone College Chief of Staff Charlotte Ravaioli in a news release. “Karl Neuroth, Cliff Prokop and Bill Tersteeg worked together to make Keystone’s Art Department one of the finest anywhere. We are looking forward to honoring them for their great skill and many accomplishments.”

The art program at Keystone began in the mid-1960s with courses in art and music appreciation, drawing and art history. The vision, hard work and dedication of the three professors ultimately led to an art program that became a hallmark of the college’s reputation. Combined, the three faculty members have 115 years of service to Keystone College and have touched the lives and careers of more than 10,000 students.

Professor Emeritus Karl Neuroth began teaching at Keystone in 1965 and a two-year associate degree program was subsequently launched. Mr. Neuroth was granted tenure in 1970 and promoted to professor in 1982. He was awarded the prestigious Chamberlin Chair for Distinguished Service in 1980 and has also served as Coordinator of Exhibits, Dean of Enrollment Services and Chair of the Division of Fine Arts. He retired from Keystone in 2005 after 40 years of service.

Professor Emeritus William Tersteeg was hired as an instructor in 1971 and granted tenure in 1978. He was promoted to associate professor in 1983 and to professor in 1987 and became senior half-time professor in 2005 before retiring in 2011 after 40 years of service. He received the Chamberlin Chair for Distinguished Service in 1990.

Senior Professor Cliff Prokop joined the faculty in 1973 and was granted tenure in 1980. He was promoted to associate professor in 1983 and professor in 2002. He was awarded the Chamberlin Chair for Distinguished Service in 2002. He transitioned to senior professor in 2014 and received the Life Time Service Award in 2018 for his 45 years of service.