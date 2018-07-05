Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Fencing Tournament

Saturday, July 7, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center. Join the Keystone College Fencing Club Open Fencing Tournament. Contact Dr. Steve Howell at steven.howell@keystone.edu for more information. Fee is $15.

“Astronomy in 1868”

Monday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 11, 8:30 p.m. each evening. Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Observatory, Fleetville. Enjoy a presentation by Tom Cupillari, professor emeritus and Observatory founder, on astronomy in 1868.

The Gathering at Keystone College

July 13-15. This annual three-day symposium on creativity and imagination features performances, lectures, discussions and workshops. The theme of this year’s symposium is “The Myth of Truth: Can We Prove Anything?” For more information and to register visit

thegatheringatkeystone.org.

Saturday Visit

Saturday, July 14, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Perspective students’ visit will include an information session, followed by a campus tour, and the opportunity to meet one-on-one with an admissions counselor. Instant decisions are available upon request. Contact: Leah Marsili at 570-945-8114 or email

leah.marsili@keystone.edu.

“Mars, The Red Planet”

Monday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 18, 8:30 p.m. each evening. Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Observatory, Fleetville. John Sabia, observatory aide, will present a session about the planet Mars.

“The Planets, Then and Now.”

Monday, July 23 and Wednesday, July 25, 8:30 p.m. each evening. Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Observatory, Fleetville. Jo-Ann Kamichitis, Director of Observatory will present a historical look at the planets.

Jazz Night at the Pavilion 2018

Sunday, July 29, 7-10 p.m. at the Eckel Family Pavilion. Join friends for a night of jazz and wine from local wineries. Bring blankets and chairs and enjoy entertainment by Keystone Performance Music. Admission is free.

“Planet Watch”

Monday, July 30 and 31, 9 p.m. both evenings. Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Observatory, Fleetville. See Mars at its closest to Earth since 2003.