Wednesday, Aug. 1, 9 p.m. Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Observatory, Fleetville. “Planet Watch.” See Mars at its closest to Earth since 2003.

Saturday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Visit. Perspective students’ visit will include an information session, followed by a campus tour, and the opportunity to meet one-on-one with an admissions counselor. Instant decisions are available upon request. Contact: Leah Marsili at 570-945-8114 or send an email to: leah.marsili@keystone.edu.

Saturday, Aug. 11, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 23rd Annual Christy Mathewson Day. Keystone College and Factoryville community come together to celebrate the 23rd Annual Christy Mathewson Day Celebration. This will be the 23rd consecutive year the two communities have celebrated the life and accomplishments of the Baseball Hall of Fame legend and Factoryville native. For more information visit bit.ly/2M3jBfv.