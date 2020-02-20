Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JAKE DANNA STEVENS / TIMES-TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO A selection of cupcakes available during the 2018 Cupcake Challenge at Keystone College.

LA PLUME — The Keystone College Hospitality Club will host the seventh annual Cupcake Challenge Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 5-8 p.m. at Evans Hall in Hibbard Campus Center. All proceeds will benefit the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

The Fat Tuesday event will showcase hundreds of cupcakes from more than 25 local bakers who will compete in three divisions, with participants voting to determine the region’s best cupcake. Individuals can purchase six cupcakes for $10 and any additional cupcakes for $2 each. Raffle prizes will also be awarded.

Professional bakers attending include: Antonio’s Bakery by Sisile, Tunkhannock; Cangiano’s, Dickson City; Keystone Hospitality Business Management Students; Lake Sheridan Bar and Grill; Mill City Dairy; Meghann Boylan, Clifford; Sodexo; Suzy Deskiewicz, Second Chance Bakery, Duryea; Wegmans, Stephanie Heimbrooke and The Raddison, Scranton.

Junior bakers include: GGR Cupcakes; Team Lakeland; Riley Bransfield; Ty Synder- PA Live Chef; Team Adam Davitt; Team Berlinski; Team Chloe; Team Cuzzo, McPartland and Naniewicz; Bake the World a Better Place and Team Swartz, Madeleine and Bridget.

Home bakers: Alyssa Clarkson, Montrose; Biggie and Smalls, Tunkhannock; Billie and Rachel, Neighborhood Bestie Bakers; Jennina Barrios; Kristen von Ahnen; Sherry Pritchyk Wade, Scott Township; The Leo’s and Two Girls and a Cupcake, Keystone College students.

For more information, contact Brenda Lidy at

brenda.lidy@keystone.edu.