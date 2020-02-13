Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — The Keystone College chapter of the Wildlife Society will hold a wild-game chili cook-off Feb. 23 from 2-6 p.m. in the Theatre in Brooks on campus.

Proceeds will be used to fund the chapter’s activities on campus, including conservation projects. Registration is $10, and people wishing to participate with a wild-game entry may do so on Facebook by searching “Eco Club/TWS Student Chapter 1st Annual Game Chili Cookoff.” The event is open to the public with a suggested donation of $5 at the door.

Prizes for the best chili will be awarded, including $75 for first place, a $50 Cabela’s gift card for second place, and a year’s subscription to the Pennsylvania Game News for third place.

Vendors and conservation organizations will be present, and there will be a silent auction, door prizes and raffles. Vendors wishing to participate or obtain more information may contact Nick Martin at 570-529-1829 or nmartin@keystone.edu.