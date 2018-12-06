Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — Keystone College will host the following events and activities during the month of December. For more information, visit keystone.edu.

Sunday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast with Santa, Hibbard Campus Center, Evans Hall. Keystone College Alumni Association Board will host its inaugural Breakfast with Santa, a part of the Sugar Shack Series. Includes a pancake breakfast buffet and photos with Santa. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for kids, and free for children under age 3. Tickets are available at kcsanta2018.eventbrite.com or by calling 570-945-8168.

Thursday, Dec. 6, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Transfer Thursday. Transfer students interested may bring college transcripts for an instant admissions decision and transfer credit evaluation. Application fees are waived. Appointment times available at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Campus tours are only offered during the 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. appointment times. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 or visit keystone.edu.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday Visit. Perspective students’ visit will include an information session, followed by a campus tour, and the opportunity to meet one-on-one with an admissions counselor. Instant decisions are available upon request. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 or send an email to admissions@keystone.edu.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Factoryville Christmas Market, Downtown Factoryville. Factoryville Borough will host its annual European-style Christmas Market with carols by Keystone VOICES, delicious food, warm drinks, Christmas music, pictures with Santa and vendors selling amazing Christmas gifts.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 6-7 p.m. Factoryville Borough Tree Lighting, Christy Mathewson Park. Factoryville Borough will host the Annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Christy Mathewson Park, with carol singing and a visit from Santa.

Saturday, Dec. 8, 7-8:30 p.m. Performance Music Holiday Concert, in the Theatre in Brooks. Enjoy the Performance Music Holiday Concert.

Thursday, Dec. 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Transfer Thursday. Transfer students interested may bring college transcripts for an instant admissions decision and transfer credit evaluation. Application fees are waived. Appointment times available at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Campus tours are only offered during the 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. appointment times. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 or visit keystone.edu.