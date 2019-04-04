Article Tools Font size – + Share This



LA PLUME — Keystone College will host the following events in April.

Observatory spring series: Wednesdays, April 10, 17 and 24 and Fridays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26, at 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Thomas G. Capillary ’60 Observatory, Fleetville. The spring series of public lectures and observing sessions. The programs are free and open to the public with no registration required. Observation depends on the weather. Contact Jo-Ann Kamichitis, Observatory Director at 570-945-8402 for more information.

Book launch: Thursday, April 4, 7-9 p.m. in Evans Hall. Attend the book launch of “The Calculus of Imaginaries” by Gerard Grealish, published by Nightshade Press.

Student exhibit: Friday, April 5, 6-9 p.m. at the AFA Gallery, 514 Lackawanna Ave. in Scranton and ArtWorks Gallery and Studio, 503 Lackawanna Ave. in Scranton.

Keystone College senior visual art majors will display their work in the upcoming group exhibition, “Reverie.” Artist talks will also be held at the same locations the following week on Saturday, April 13. The ArtWorks talk will begin at noon and the AFA talk will be held at 2 p.m. Both exhibits are free and the public is invited to attend.

Spring glass sale: Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Holman Design Studio. Keystone College Glass will sell a variety of items during its spring glass sale. Stop by the glass shop and watch the talented artists create unique artwork and consider purchasing your own piece. Choose from colorful glass flowers, hearts, chicks, eggs and more. Prices range from $10-$50, with some specialty items costing more.

Music and arts fair: Saturday, April 13, 3-6 p.m. at the Theatre in Brooks. Keystone College will host its annual Music and Arts Fair. Open to the public and free of charge, the event features many artists and musicians from the college and local community. The main concert will be at 5 p.m.

Argentina presentation: Monday, April 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Join Keystone College Fulbright Language Teaching Assistant Mayra Agustina Munoz for “Let’s Talk Argentina.”

A native of San Luis, Argentina, Mayra will share her Fulbright program experiences and offer insights on the differences between teaching in Argentina and the United States. Guests will also learn about the culture of Argentina through a slide show. Admission is free.

Poetry reading: Thursday, April 18, 7-9 p.m. in Evans Hall. Keystone College will host a free poetry reading by Michael Montlack.

Montlack is author of the poetry book “Cool Limbo” (NYQ Books) and editor of the Lambda Finalist essay anthology “My Diva: 65 Gay Men on the Women Who Inspire Them” (University of Wisconsin Press).

Blood drive: Tuesday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. American Red Cross Blood Drive, Hibbard Campus Center, Evans Hall. The Center for Civic Engagement will host the American Red Cross Blood Drive.

Lecture: Thursday, April 25, 7-9 p.m. Lecture by Keystone College Alumnus Arthur Magida ’65, Evans Hall. Attend a lecture by author, journalist and Keystone College alumnus Arthur Magida, ’65.

Relay for Life: Friday, April 26, 5 p.m. to midnight Relay for Life, Athletic Field and Track Complex. Gather with the community to remember loved ones lost, honor survivors of all cancers, and raise money to help the American Cancer Society have an impact on cancer. Enjoy music, games, activities, food, prizes and more. Donations and team sign-ups are handled through the Keystone College Relay for Life website, relayforlife.org/keystonecollegepa.

Open House: Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spring Open House in the Hibbard Campus Center, third floor. Learn about academic programs and the admissions process, enjoy lunch and tour the campus. You can even stay for a hike on the nature trails. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m., and the event concludes by 2 p.m. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111.

Spring concert: Sunday, April 28, 7-8 p.m. The Symphonic Band/Vocal Ensembles Spring Concert will be held in the Theatre in Brooks. Admission is free.