CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., will host the following activities and events this month. Stop by the library or call 570-587-3440 to register as necessary for classes and events.

All ages

Thursday, July 4

The library is closed for independence day, but we’re open 24/7 at lclshome.org/abington.

Saturday, July 13, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pet Adoption Day: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter staff will be on hand with a few of their furry friends to discuss the adoption process and answer any questions you have. No registration required.

Thursday, July 18, 6-8:30 p.m.

Insulin Support Group: Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents and senior citizens who are presently using a pump or are considering it. No registration required.

Saturday, July 20, 7-9 p.m.

Astronomy For Everyone: Join in a special after-hours presentation on the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Astronomer Kevin Manning, a former consultant with NASA, has always been passionate about astronomy and wants to share the excitement. Learn about the size and scale of the universe, the stars and other celestial wonders using hands-on activities and assorted visuals. Recommended for grade 2 through adults due to the seated presentation portion.

Thursday, July 25, 6-7 p.m. and 7:15-8:15 p.m.

Skin and Scales live reptile show: Leo Spinner presents an exciting and informative live reptile show, including snakes, turtles and alligators. Register for either the 6 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. show.

Friday, July 25, 9 a.m. to Saturday, July 26, 9 a.m.

Read-A-Thon: Sign up to read during a slot of time at the library and ask friends and neighbors to sponsor you. Then, show up and read. The library will have special events throughout the day as well. Come into the library to pick up your registration form. Money raised from this fundraiser will go toward purchasing new books for the collection. Questions? Email: RRoberts@albright.org.

Sunday, July 28, 2:30-4 p.m.

“Seven Continents” cultural presentation: A celebration of Leela Baikadi’s “Seven Continents” photography exhibition. There will be artists, food and information regarding her travels and photographs.

Adults

Every Monday, 1-3 p.m.

Caring Hands: Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates items for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Every Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon

Always in Stitches: Stop and see what this amiable bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

Every Tuesday, 1-3 p.m.

Mah Jongg: Join this group of the National Mah Jongg League, Inc. players. No experience necessary.

Every Wednesday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Families Helping Families: Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Cosponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation.

Every Thursday, 12:30-3 p.m.

Scrabble: Join the library’s enthusiastic group of Scrabble players for a fun game. No registration necessary.

Every Friday, 1-3 p.m.

Latin Language Club: Discuss and study uses of classical Latin language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome.

Friday, July 5, 6-8 p.m.

Papercrafting: Tips, Tools, and Techniques with Maria Pappa: Join in this session to create a magnolia-themed home decor piece. Materials cost: $16, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

Monday, July 8, 1-4:30 p.m.

Elder Law Clinic: Sponsored by Lackawanna Pro Bono.

Tuesday, July 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Intro To Essential Oils: What is the essential oil hype all about? What are essential oils? Essential oils are the highly concentrated version of the natural oils in plants. Learn how and when to use your oils in this intro to essential oils class.

Tuesday, July 9, 7-8:30 p.m.

Mystery Book Club: “Wicked Autumn: A Max Tudor Novel.”

Wednesday, July 10, 6-6:30 p.m.

Literary New England information session: Learn about an upcoming bus trip the library is taking in 2020 to literary New England. Get information about the destinations, time frame and costs of this trip.

Thursday. July 11, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Libby App instruction: Learn how to download e-books and e-audiobooks from the library with the Libby App. If possible, download the Libby App on your device before the program.

Thursday, June 11, 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Craft and Chat: Bring your project to work on. No registration required.

Tuesday, July 16, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Do you need help in computer basics, email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session today.

Tuesday, July 16, 7-8:30 p.m.

Civil War Round Table: A group dedicated to discussing the Civil War and related topics.

Wednesday, July 17, 6-7 p.m.

Technology Scheduling Session: Do you need help in computer basics, email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session.

Wednesday, July 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Monitoring Algae In The Community: University Of Pittsburgh Research: Monitoring Algae in the Community - Susan Wright, an undergraduate researcher in Dr. Sarah Ruffell’s lab at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, will be discussing Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs). These blooms are a growing environmental problem that can have significant effects on public health. The presentation will review the basics of algae, how HABs form, and potential public health concerns. She will also discuss current research, and how public libraries are contributing to this research.

Thursday, July 18, 6 to 8 p.m.

Papercrafting with Maria Pappa: Theme: Summer Garden. Materials Cost: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

Friday, July 19, 6-7:30 p.m.

African Wildlife Adventures: Join Sharon Templin, a wildlife/nature photographer, as she presents her photography and anecdotal stories from her numerous safari trips with Africa Through Your Lens Safaris. Come learn about worldwide conservation as Sharon shares about the natural beauty, incredible wildlife, and cultural diversity of the African continent.

Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All Day Craft and Chat: Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome.

Monday, July 22, 6:30-8 p.m.

“First Ladies” presentation: At this presentation on First Ladies, Dr. Laurence L. Cook will present on: Julia Grant, Caroline Harrison, Frances Cleveland, Edith Roosevelt, Florence Harding, Barbara Bush, Rosalynn Carter, and Martha Washington. During his lecture, he will share museum-quality memorabilia and little known facts about their time in the White House and beyond. Dr. Laurence Cook is a lifelong collector of presidential memorabilia and a presidential historian.

Wednesday, July 24, 6-7 p.m. and Thursday, July 25, 3-4 p.m.

Focus group: The library is hosting a special focus group dedicated to library topics. Patrons interested in this event should email: RRoberts@albright.org for more details. Participants will receive a gift for participating.

Saturday, July 27, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Summer Stamp Camp: Join us for a day of fun and creativity. Celebrate summer and take time to relax and share the day with others who love stamping and paper crafting! There will be make & takes, goody bags, and door prizes. Lunch and snacks are included. Bring projects you are currently working on and we’ll supply the table for you to craft and create. This is a perfect opportunity to work on projects for all your summer occasions. Although many will be stamping, you may bring whatever craft you enjoy to work on that day. Fee for the event is $30.00. Registration closes on July 22.

Tuesday, July 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Retirement Seminar and Q&A: What is the best way to prepare for retirement? How can you achieve a more tax-friendly retirement? Learn how to understand your retirement and how to plan in this informative seminar.

Teens

Tuesday, July 9, 4-5 p.m.

JBOB review session: Review “El Deafo” by Cece Bell. Snacks provided. For grades 4-6.

Friday, July 12, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Messy Science for Teens: Reactions & Explosions: Dress to get messy. Join in science experiments involving reactions and explosions. The group will meet in the grass outside the children’s library, weather permitting, or in the Ryon Community Room. For grades 5-12.

Monday, July 15, 1-3 p.m.

Sushi 101: Learn the history of sushi and how to make and eat it with Chef Paul from Wegmans. For grades 5-12.

Tuesday, July 16, 4-5 p.m.

JBOB review session: Review “The Doughnut Fix” by Jessie Janowitz. Snacks provided. Grades 4-6.

Friday, July 19, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Messy Science for Teens: Slime: Dress to get messy. Join us for science experiments involving slime and goo. The group will meet in the grass outside the children’s library, weather permitting, or in the Ryon Community Room. For grades 5-12.

Tuesday, July 23, 4-5 p.m.

JBOB review session: Review “Rules” by Cynthia Lord. Snacks provided. For grades 4-6.

Tuesday, July 30, 4-5 p.m.

Abington Community Library Teen Leadership Committee meeting: A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections and more. Come share your thoughts and ideas. For grades 5-12.

Children

Storytimes for Children (multiple dates)

■ Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays, July 12, 19 and 26 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

■ Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays, July 10, 17 and 24 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

■ Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays July 9, 16 and 23 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 9, 16 and 23, from 2:30-3:30 p.m. each day

American Sign Language class: Come and learn some American Sign Language during this three-week session. Register only if you are able to commit to all three sesions, as space is limited to 15 students. Facilitated by teachers from The Scranton School for Deaf & Hard-of-Hearing Children. For students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Tuesday, July 9, 4-5 p.m.

JBOB review session: Review “El Deafo” by Cece Bell. Snacks provided. For grades 4-6.

Wednesday, July 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Conductor Cody magic show: It’s all aboard for Conductor Cody’s magical railway adventure. While on board, Cody’s train-themed magic routines will give children a chance to be the star of the show through his many audience-participation routines. Children will also learn the science behind how steam engines operate, fun facts about the history of American (and Pennsylvania’s in particular) railroading, and how to stay safe near railroad tracks.

For more information, visit conductorcody.com.

Thursday, July 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Pre-k Sing-A-Long

Join in singing your favorite storytime songs plus songs about space. For ages 2-7.

Thursdays, July 11-Aug. 22, 5-6 p.m.

Ukulele Club: Kids, bring your ukulele and jam with friends at the library. No formal instruction will be provided; Participants will casually learn and play together. Sponsored by the Teen Leadership Committee. Please register. This group will meet on July 11, July 25, Aug. 8 and Aug. 22. Sign up for the dates you can make it to. For grades 3-6.

Tuesday, July 16, 4-5 p.m.

Jbob Review Session: Review “The Doughnut Fix” by Jessie Janowitz. Snacks provided. For grades 4-6.

Tuesday, July 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Crafters’ Club: All materials will be provided. Come and craft with friends. Sponsored by the Teen Leadership Committee. For grades 3-5.

Wednesday, July 17, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Messy Science For Kids: Reactions & Explosions: Dress to get messy. Join us for science experiments involving reactions and explosions. The group will meet in the grass outside the children’s library, weather permitting, or in the Ryon Community Room. For students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Wednesday, July 17, 6-7 p.m.

Read To Dogs: Drop by during this hour to get some reading practice in with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book. No registration required. For students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Thursday, July 18, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Dino Dig: Join field paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka for the chance to dig for dino bones. Before the dig, enjoy a 30-minute interactive fossil talk and learn about amazing discoveries. After you dig for and identify the bones, check out the expanded fossil museum. Limited to 50 children. For students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Monday, July 22, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lego Build: Come and build with LEGOs for a casual hour of fun and creativity. No registration required. For students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Children: Grades K-4

Tuesday, July 23, 4-5 p.m.

JBOB Review Session: Review “Rules” by Cynthia Lord. Snacks provided. Children: Grades 4-6.

Wednesday, July 24, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Messy Science For Kids: Slime and Goo: Dress to get messy! Join us for science experiments involving slime and goo. We will meet in the grass outside the children’s library, weather permitting, or we will meet in the Ryon Community Room. For students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Wednesday, July 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Seven Continents Family Storytime: Join Miss Laura for a trip around our globe with stories and activities from all seven continents. Featuring special guest: Leela Baikadi, photographer who has been to all seven continents. For ages 2-7.

Thursday, July 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

BLOCK PARTY

Attend a Block Party and join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animal and people. There are only 2 ground rules: No throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required.

Children: Ages 2-7

Monday, July 29, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

LEGO Build: Come and build with LEGOs for a casual hour of fun and creativity. No registration required. Children: For students in kindergarten through fourth grade.

Tuesday, July 30, 4-5 p.m.

JBOB review session.

Review all five books. Snacks provided. For grades four through sixth.