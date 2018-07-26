Falafel, schniztel, potato knish and the sweet noodle kugel are just some of the many items available to the public at the annual Jewish Food Festival. Hosted by the Jewish Discovery Center at Nay Aug Park in Scranton from July 29 through Aug. 2, the festival is NEPA’s largest annual Jewish cultural event. Admission is free.

Rabbi Benny Rapoport of the Jewish Discovery Center shared how the festival began.

“In 2005 we started sponsoring a summer concert,” he said. “We hosted a buffet before or after the event. The food became the draw and was so popular that in 2012 we decided to host a food festival. It’s been growing ever since.”

Similar to the Italian Festival in Scranton over Labor Day weekend and other ethnic food festivals, this event exposes the community to new foods and the culinary heritage of the Jewish culture.

“Food tells of our ethnic narrative,” Rabbi Benny said. “Of those that attend the festival, about 80 percent are non-Jewish. This started in the Abingtons as a Jewish community project. Families from Clarks Summit, Clarks Green, Waverly and Dalton were involved. Then, all of a sudden, it became regional.”

Benny and his wife, Chany, have seven children and have lived in the Abingtons for 18 years. They run the Jewish Discovery Center and hold Sabbath and Jewish holiday services on site as well as classes and cultural events.

“We love the community. It is really a wonderful place to live. For us, working in the Jewish community, which is small here in the Abingtons, it’s really exciting to have a broader reach through the food fest,” Rabbi Benny said. “People like to eat interesting foods and try new things that they have never tried before. They want to get out and come together. The festival gives opportunity for that to happen.”

The Jewish Food Festival’s best seller is the potato knish, a savory dough pocket filled with mashed potato and spices. Another crowd favorite is the turkey shawarma, a pita filled with grilled shaved turkey that is stacked and roasted on site on a vertical spit. The popular menu will also include corned beef, falafel, stuffed cabbage and schniztel, a panko breaded fried chicken breast. The sweet noodle kugel is an egg-noodle pudding with apples, cinnamon and sugar that Rabbi Benny says is like a meal and dessert at the same time.

At first, the Jewish Food Festival was planned on a single day but quickly grew.

“Last year, the festival was held over three days. This is the first year it’s almost a week long,” Rabbi Benny said.

In its seventh year, the event is now planned to span five days and will offer online orders and curb side pick-up. Credit cards and cash are accepted at all concessions.

The festival will be held rain or shine at Nay Aug Park in Scranton by the Everhart Museum and pavilion on Sunday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday, July 30 through Thursday, Aug. 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4-8 p.m.

Tents and seating will be available. The event will also include entertainment, a kids-zone play area and crafts, along with outdoor attractions at the park for festival attendees to explore.

“Everything is prepared in-house and cooked fresh at the festival,” Rabbi Benny shared. “We have a team that includes chefs and culinary experts who prepare the food from scratch. Everything is certified kosher and all the concessions are run internally, because it’s strictly glatt kosher. The festival serves everyone; those in the Jewish community who want kosher and those who simply enjoy or want to try ethnic food.”

The festival will have vegetarian and gluten free choices. The menu this year includes traditional Jewish favorites along with Israeli and Middle Eastern dishes.

“We have people come from all over. As far away as New York, New Jersey and Philly. Even non-Jewish people rave about it. It’s an exciting event because it brings all kinds of people together. Food is a great uniter. It strengthens our bonds. It brings us together.”

The Jewish Discovery Center’s commitment to the community is evident.

“One of the ways to enrich our community is to highlight how special Northeast PA is. This festival does that,” Rabbi Benny said. “Meals are a great way to unite people. We get to celebrate and value our cultural stories and immigrant journeys. We all came from somewhere. We have so much more in common and we have so much more that unites us than divides us. Plus, the food is delicious.”

For more

information visit

jewishfoodfest.com.