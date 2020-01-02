Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — The Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., will host the following programs and events this month. For more information, or to register as needed, call the library at 570-587-3440.

ALL AGES

Monday Movie Matinee: Monday, Jan. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. The first Monday of every month will be a showing of a family-friendly movie at the library. This month, it’s “Annie.”

60th Birthday Party: Saturday, Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The library is 60. Join in celebrating this milestone with cake and coffee. There will be photographs from the past for you to view. Come and share your memories and favorite moments. Drop-in.

Insulin Support Group: Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6-8:30 p.m. Are you using or thinking of using an insulin pump to manage your diabetes? Talk with diabetics who know. Join insulin pump users with/without a sensor in a group setting to share and talk about your experiences. The group is open to children, parents and senior citizens who are presently using a pump or are considering it. The theme is “A Taste of Mindfulness.” A certified mindfulness specialist will share and demonstrate the effectiveness of mindful eating. No registration required.

Pet Adoption Day: Saturday, Jan. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter staff will be on hand with a few of their furry friends to discuss the adoption process and answer any questions you have. No registration required.

Closed for Martin Luther King Jr., Day: Monday, Jan. 20 the library is closed but it is open 24/7 atlclshome.org/abington.

ADULTS

Caring Hands: Every Monday from 1-3 p.m. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the Library and for the less-fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always in Stitches: Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon. Stop and see what this amiable bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

Mahjong: Every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. Join a group of National Mahjong League, INC. players. No experience necessary.

Families Helping Families: Every Wednesday from 7-8:30 p.m.Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation.

Scrabble: Every Thursday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Join an enthusiastic group of Scrabble players for a fun game. No registration necessary.

Latin Language Club: Every Friday from 1-3 p.m. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin Language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

Paper Crafting: tips, tools, and techniques with Maria Pappa: Thursday, Jan. 2 from 6-8 p.m. Theme: Clearly Beautiful. Learn how to add some wow to your paper crafting designs. Materials fee: $12, due to instructor the night of the class.

Library Board Meeting: Monday, Jan. 6 from 7-8 p.m. The Board of Trustees of Abington Community Library will hold its monthly meeting. All are welcome.

Wellness Workshop: Wednesdays, Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29 from 11 a.m. to noon. If you are interested in looking at your well-being in detail and developing a plan of action to improve your overall well-being, then this workshop is for you. This wellness workshop will review a theoretical model of wellness that has been used in a lot of research. The model has five major components. The workshop will begin with an overview of the model. Your well-being will be assessed at the first session and once again at the end of the six week period. In the five weeks following the first week, one major component will be reviewed each meeting. You will also select an area to work in to improve your sense of well-being. Once the workshop begins, no new participants will be accepted.

Craft and Chat: Thursday, Jan. 9 & 23 from 6-8 p.m. Bring your project to work on. No registration required.

INBODY570 Scan: Saturday, Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Looking to stay on track with your health goals? Come in for your INBODY SCAN and receive a full result sheet printout that shows your percent body fat, segmental muscle, and fat analysis, body water analysis, visceral fat level, and how many calories to consume to conquer your goals. Each scan comes with a ten-minute consultation explaining your results. The fee for the scan and consultation is $30 and due at the time of the scan. Sign up for a time slot for this great health opportunity, presented by Altitude Nutrition and Exercise Consulting.

Technology scheduling session: Monday, Jan. 13 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Do you need help in computer basics, Email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, Basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session today.

Essential Oils with Kristy Bayle: Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Theme and materials fee to be announced. See flyer for details.

Mystery Book Club: Tuesday, Jan. 14 from 7-8:30 p.m. The Undomestic Goddess by Sophie Kinsella.

Technology scheduling session: Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 6-7 p.m. Do you need help in computer basics, Email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, Basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session today.

Paper Crafting with Maria Pappa: Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6-8 p.m. Theme: Loving Thoughts. Materials Cost: $12, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers: Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A $5 donation fee for new members goes back to the library. The Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers are a Beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County. Its mission is to foster interest in backyard beekeeping and provide a forum for discussion among local beekeepers. Whether you are already a beekeeper, are interested in becoming a beekeeper, are interested in honeybees, or have land that you would like to use to help sponsor a beehive, then this is the place for you. Beekeeping and honey bee information is exchanged in an informal and friendly environment to help keep our honeybees (and other pollinators) healthy and thriving. Families welcome.

Civil War Round Table: Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. A group dedicated to discussing the Civil War and related topics.

Books + Bites Book Club: Monday, Jan. 27 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. It’s a scrumptious book club with discussion of a novel and eating specially curated food that relates to the book. This month is “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richarson. Facilitator: Linda Lloyd

Resume Workshop: Monday, Jan. 27 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This workshop provides tips on writing an effective resume as well as updating an existing resume and how to incorporate your knowledge, skills and abilities in order to be viewed as the better candidate. Bring your current resume in print or electronic form.

Drop-in help desk: Friday, Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon. This drop-in event will allow you to bring your device, whatever it is, for some one-on-one time. Ask a staff member how to download apps, turn on the flashlight, stream content, whatever.

TEENS

Pokemon Club: Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Love Pokemon? Come ready to trade and discuss with friends. This group will meet at the tables in the children’s library as there will be no consistent staff supervision. Teens: Grades 5-8 .

Gourmet popcorn and a movie: Friday, Jan. 17 from 6:3-8:30 p.m. Make different flavors of popcorn to eat and enjoy a short movie. Teens: Grades 5-8.

Teen Reading Lounge: Friday, Jan. 24 from 4:15-5 p.m. Art, books and food. Join other teens for discussion of the book of the month. In January, bring your own book to share with the group. Teens: Grades 5-12

ACL-TLC Meeting: Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 4-5 p.m. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections, etc. Come share your thoughts and ideas. Teens: Grades 5-12.

CHILDREN

Storytimes for children: Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays January 17, 24, 31 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays January 15, 22, 29 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays January 14, 21, 28 at 10:30 am, 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Children: Ages 0-5

Chess Club for kids: Monday, Jan. 6 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet up with other kids who are interested in playing chess. If you have a favorite game board, bring it along.This group will meet at the tables in the main children’s area as there will be no consistent staff supervision. No registration required. Children: Grades 1-5

Read to dogs: Wednesday, Jan. 8 from 6-7 p.m. Drop by during this hour to get in some reading practice with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book. No registration required. Children: Grades K-4

After school legos: Thursday, Jan. 9 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Come and build with LEGOs for a casual hour of fun and creativity. All LEGOs will be provided. After building what you would like, take it apart to use the pieces next time. No registration required. Children: Grades K-4.

Block Party: Thursday, Jan. 16 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Attend a Block Party and join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animals and people. There are only 2 ground rules: No throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required. Children: Ages 2-7

Math and Science Club: Monday, Jan. 27 from 4:15-5 p.m. Do you love experiments? Games? Puzzles? Check out the Library’s new Math and Science Club. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after school club is all about the fun in STEM. Children: Grades K-4.

Homeschoolers at the Library: Thursday, Jan. 30 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Homeschooling parents, bring your children to a fun, educational program to enrich their home learning experience. They will enjoy hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. Children: Grades K-4.