LA PLUME — Keystone College will host the following events this month.

Transfer Thursday: Thursday, Jan. 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your college transcripts for an instant admissions decision and transfer credit evaluation. Application fees are waived. Appointment times available at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Campus tours are only offered during the 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. appointment time. If you would like a campus tour outside of those two time slots, call the Office of Admissions at 570-945-8111 ahead of your visit. For more information, visit keystone.edu.

Information Session: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hibbard Campus Center (Evans Hall). Visit campus; it is the best way to experience Keystone College. Attend an information session, enjoy a campus tour and meet one-on-one with an admissions counselor. Instant admissions decisions are available upon request. For more information, call the Office of Admissions at 570945-8111 or email admissions@keystone.edu.

Keystone Creekwalkers Outdoor Expo: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Theatre in Brooks. Join The Keystone Creekwalkers Fishing Club of Keystone College for an outdoor expo. Vendors will sell merchandise, and there will be a raffle and 50/50. Big-ticket raffle items include a pair of Costa sunglasses. Conservation agencies will also be in attendance. General admission is $10, admission for children under age 10 is free.