SUBMITTED PHOTO People view the 2018 exhibit.

SCRANTON — The Interdependence Hexagon Project will present the opening of the Hexagon Project Exhibit XIII and Eighth Annual People’s Hexagons on Friday, Sept. 6 from 5-9 p.m. at the Stories Literacy Center, second floor of the Marketplace at Steamtown.

Live music will be provided by Mark Woodyatt and Jacob Cole. Admission is free.

According to Beth Burkhauser, founder and director of the project, “this is our 13th Hexagon Project Exhibit and eighth Annual People’s Hexagons display of hexagonal artwork stemming from the theme, Transforming Conflict. This exhibit gives student and adult artists from around the globe the opportunity to showcase their multi-dimensional art to an audience right here in Scranton. About half of the entries comprise our Eastern Regional Exhibition. The other half are represented digitally from across the country and the world.”

Local schools represented include Abington Heights High School, Riverside Junior-Senior High School, Blue Ridge High School, Bear Creek Community Charter School, John F. Kennedy and Isaac Tripp elementary schools in Scranton and others.

For the first time, the Hexagon Project website will feature a searchable online exhibition of more than 500 participants, including entries from these countries: Japan, India, Nigeria, Greece, Egypt and Uganda.

A wide range of media will be displayed from paintings to ceramic, a series of handcrafted collaborative quilts created by junior high school students, contemporary calligraphy, the travels of the “Hexagonal Flying Pencil” from Nigeria to Scranton to Philadelphia, and an interactive mural to create and color. Slide show projections will tell the stories of the project’s international partners, its Midwest Regional Exhibition in Missouri, “River to Ocean,” and their hexagons.

The over-arching themes of interdependence and social justice are communicated inside these hexagons, with many addressing the 2019 theme. Viewers will see powerful expressions about poverty, gun violence, racism, identity, immigration and climate change, democracy and governance, bullying and abuse, children’s and women’s rights, environment, animal rights and, on the other hand, beautiful optimistic drawings that picture a transformed and peaceful world. The program sees solutions and hope for a more just and humane world from the global participants.

Founded in Scranton in 2006, the Hexagon Project is an all-volunteer visual arts and education initiative. The hexagon shape is a metaphor for interdependence.

The program offers free membership, registration and educational resources for educators worldwide. It also offers the power of art to inspire action and community outreach, which includes hands-on art programs and workshops and addresses 21st century skills and arts standards. Artwork is submitted and housed online at hexagonproject.org.