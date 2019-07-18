Who: Dianna Varady is well-known in dog rescue circles. The 25-year-old Dalton resident serves as a foster mom for numerous canine organizations. She also owns Beyond Bread and Canine Crunch and Munch, a small business she developed through plenty of trial and error that creates healthy, all-natural dog treats. Varady, a former AmeriCorps Scholar, also remains active as a community volunteer, serving as a member of Friends of the Abington Community Library. On June 13, Varady suffered enormous heartbreak when a fire started in the chimney of her house and left her home in ruins. She lost everything to the fire, including pets she loved beyond measure: 2-year-old Luna the dog; Sophia, a 9-year-old Corgi; and three adult cats.

What/when/where: Clarks Summit Fire Company Banquet Hall, 321 Bedford St., will host a pasta dinner fundraiser Sunday, July 28, from 2-5 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for children 8 and younger. They are available by calling 570-945-3139 or 570-586-9656, ext. 4, or visiting Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company, Clarks Summit J.W. Hall Auxiliary, B&B Restaurant, Clark’s Sharp-All, Country Cuts and Joann’s Beauty Salon.

Friends also established an online fundraising campaign at GoFundMe.com. Donations of gift cards, checks and cards with words of support may be sent to Dianna Varady at 135 Howe Lane, Dalton, PA 18414.

Why: The fire resulted in a total loss for Varady. She lost not only family with the deaths of her beloved pets but also everything she owned. Proceeds will be used to replace clothing, food and other essentials.

In her own words: “Community involvement, to me, means more than just talking about it — it’s making a change and giving time to the cause or issue you want to help or see a change in. I always have been one to do that and never just sit back and let someone else struggle. I love seeing people succeed in what they are passionate about in life, and I believe it takes a village.”

— Dianna Varady

If you or someone you know needs help and will share their story,

contact us at lifestyles@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9127 or In Times of Need,

Attn: Lifestyles department, 149 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.