In honor of ICEtendo weekend, the festival committee created a Mario-themed scavenger hunt. Pick up an entry form at any location with an ice sculpture, then visit all nine Festival of Ice zones to find the super mushroom hidden in a sculpture in that zone.



You must list each location you find the mushroom in each zone to be entered in the drawing for a prize.



Completed entries must be dropped off before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 at any Festival of Ice participating location.



A random drawing from all correct, completed entries will be conducted after the event.

Prizes include:

■$50 cash prize courtesy of Clarks Summit Borough

■ICEtendo gift bag with commemorative soap, lip balm and candle courtesy of Noteology

■Men’s pullover jacket courtesy of Highland Associates

■Women’s vest courtesy of Highland Associates

■Sweatshirt courtesy of People’s Security Bank and Trust

■Three book gift baskets courtesy of Abington Community Library

■Gift basket courtesy of Everything Natural

■KOOZIE tailgate rolling cooler courtesy of Citizens Savings Bank

■Super Mario kid’s mask courtesy of The Gathering Place

■Fortnite Rust Lord action figure courtesy of The Gathering Place

■Gift certificate courtesy of Clel’s Place

■Game Stop Gift Card courtesy of PS Bank