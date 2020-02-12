In honor of ICEtendo weekend, the festival committee created a Mario-themed scavenger hunt. Pick up an entry form at any location with an ice sculpture, then visit all nine Festival of Ice zones to find the super mushroom hidden in a sculpture in that zone.
You must list each location you find the mushroom in each zone to be entered in the drawing for a prize.
Completed entries must be dropped off before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16 at any Festival of Ice participating location.
A random drawing from all correct, completed entries will be conducted after the event.
Prizes include:
■$50 cash prize courtesy of Clarks Summit Borough
■ICEtendo gift bag with commemorative soap, lip balm and candle courtesy of Noteology
■Men’s pullover jacket courtesy of Highland Associates
■Women’s vest courtesy of Highland Associates
■Sweatshirt courtesy of People’s Security Bank and Trust
■Three book gift baskets courtesy of Abington Community Library
■Gift basket courtesy of Everything Natural
■KOOZIE tailgate rolling cooler courtesy of Citizens Savings Bank
■Super Mario kid’s mask courtesy of The Gathering Place
■Fortnite Rust Lord action figure courtesy of The Gathering Place
■Gift certificate courtesy of Clel’s Place
■Game Stop Gift Card courtesy of PS Bank