Sam Northup came to Abington Heights with no wrestling experience.

Four years later, he ended his high school wrestling career as a two-year captain, Lackawanna League champion and District 2 runner-up.

He also helped the Comets capture a Division I crown.

“It’s definitely a misconception that you have to start young to develop skills in this sport,” Abington Heights coach Steve Peters said. “We’ve had some great wrestlers that have come through Abington that started in eighth or ninth grade and Sam is a perfect example of that.”

Northup always wanted to wrestle, but didn’t know how to join a program. Before high school, he went to Our Lady of Peace, which didn’t have a wrestling team. In his freshman year at Abington Heights, he finally had the opportunity to try the sport.

“My dad wrestled and he always talked to me about it,” Northup said. “I really like the individuality of it. It’s just you out there. There’s no excuses. There’s no one else to blame. If you lose, it’s all about you when you’re out there.”

He went 7-19 and 7-20 in his first two seasons.

His junior year, he was named captain.

“I tell the kids this is not just you get the title of captain,” Peters said. “There are a lot of responsibilities. You need to be the first person to show up and the last person to leave type of thing. We expect our captains to be vocal and leading by example and pulling kids in a positive direction. There are so many things in our society today that pull kids in a negative direction and he’s been someone in the last two years who has kept everyone going and kept them motivated.”

Northup was more than happy to take on the role.

“I really enjoy being a leader of the team,” Northup said. “I really took it personally because of how much I care about the team. So I really took that role seriously.”

As a junior, he battled through a nagging injury in the second half of the season to finish 17-16.

In his senior year, Northup’s record jumped to 34-11.

“I really trained as much as I could this offseason,” Northup said. “I traveled a lot and got in as many matches as I could.”

He went 4-1 at the Wyalusing Ram Duals on Dec. 8 as Abington Heights captured the team title.

A week later, he beat West Scranton’s Tyler Connor for the 160-pound Lackawanna League tournament championship.

Northup and the Comets took fourth at the Tunkhannock Holiday Tournament and fifth at the Coal Cracker Tournament. He also went 4-1 at the Towanda Duals as Abington Heights finished second.

“I thought we performed really well all season long,” Northup said. “I thought we were aggressive, we were really offensive. We weren’t waiting. We were attacking. It was the best I’ve ever seen this team wrestle since I’ve been on it for four years.”

He also went 6-0 against Division I opponents to lead the Comets to a share of the league title, their first in 11 years. They also placed third at district duals.

“When I came in as a freshman, our team goal was to have an over .500 record,” Northup said. “To finish with a share of the league title and get third at district duals is really a big deal for us, and I was really proud of my team.”

In the postseason, Northup earned a silver medal at the District 2 Class 3A individual championships, one of Abington Heights’ top finishers at the tournament, to secure his first trip to regionals. He went 0-2 at regionals to end his high school career.

He hopes he set a precedent to the underclassmen so they can continue to build the program’s success.

“I just hope they look at where I was able to come from from season to season,” Northup said. “How traveling in the offseason, getting in as many matches as you can, how much it can help you improve.”

Northup will attend Shippensburg University where he will study geography and try to walk onto the wrestling team.

Postseason Comets

Besides Northup, four other Abington Heights wrestlers made it to the regional tournament.

Freshman Cole Kroptavich claimed second in the district at 113 pounds to secure his spot. He went 0-2 at regionals and finished the season with a 28-12 record.

Sophomore Brandon Grogan (106) placed third at districts for his first trip to the regional tournament, where he went 0-2.

Grogan went 34-9 this season and has 66 wins over two years.

Sophomore James Brown (152) finished fourth in District 2.

He went 0-2 at regionals, and finished the season with a 31-11 mark. He has 58 wins over two seasons.

Senior R.J. Knott (285) also placed fourth at districts and went 1-2 at regionals to finish with a 26-18 record this season. He went 63-45 in his career.

