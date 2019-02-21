Article Tools Font size – + Share This

CHRISTOPHER DOLAN / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Heights’ Antonio Maletta won the 300 meter hurdles during a track meet against Scranton on Monday, April 30, 2018.

A mix up in reporting to the start line for his assigned race couldn’t have worked out better for Antonio Maletta.

During his freshman year and competing in a junior high meet at Honesdale, the Abington Heights athlete, who had been scheduled to run the 400-meter run, readied for what turned out to be the 300 hurdles.

Rather than skip the race, he simply attacked the barriers, ran an outstanding time and found his future event.

Now a senior, Maletta turned his error into a positive. One that has led him to the medal stand at various championship meets and landed him at an NCAA Division I program after he recently committed to the University of Rhode Island.

“It’s funny, because I looked around and there were hurdles on the track, and I didn’t know why,” Maletta said. “I just figured, it was a shorter race than the 400 and I thought I could clear the hurdles, so I ran. I was actually only a few tenths of a seconds away from the school record, so I found my event.

“I never imagined when I started where track would eventually take me.”

Initially, Maletta joined the junior high track and field program at Abington Heights as a way to stay in shape for soccer. Growing up, he had displayed great speed in the open field during his youth soccer days.

He showed great promise in the 400 and the jumps as a seventh and eighth grader. But as a freshman, he emerged as an impact and record-setting runner.

At the Phil Tochelli Championship meet at the conclusion of the 2016 season, Maletta won a gold medal in the triple jump and the 300 hurdles where he broke the meet record held by Western Wayne’s Alex Long by crossing in 43.94 seconds.

“I really looked up to Alex a lot because of the long jump, which was an event I used to do,” Maletta said. “When I heard whose record I broke, I was amazed, because I knew how good he was in his events and how great an athlete he was.”

That early success set the stage for his varsity career.

As a sophomore, while adjusting to the higher barriers in both the 110 and 300 hurdles events, Maletta had a third place finish at the Robert Spagna Championships and a silver-medal finish at the District 2 Class 3A Championships where he had a season-best time of 40.32 in the 300 hurdles.

Driven by his strong start, Maletta became one of the leaders of the Comets in the spring of 2018.

While going head-to-head and developing an in-season rivalry with Delaware Valley’s C.J. Anderson, the eventual Spagna and District 2 Class 3A champion, and state medal winner, Maletta emerged as a rising star.

He finished second in both events at districts to Anderson and he placed 10th in the 300 hurdles at the PIAA Championships. His season-best times of 15.24 for the 110 hurdles and 39.13 in the 300 hurdles landed him on the All-Region team.

“C.J. is a great kid and I really think we motivated each other,” Maletta said. “He had some really fast times and there are no words to describe his records.

“He was just amazing.”

Maletta’s success and his times gave him reason to be optimistic that he could compete at the collegiate level.

During the recruiting process, Maletta continued to excel in soccer then hit the track for the indoor track season.

At his first meet, he won the 55 hurdles at the Collegeville High School Open at Ursinus College with a time of 8.16 seconds. He also finished 18th at The Varsity Classic at The Armory in New York City with a personal-best mark of 8.01.

“That was the first time I ran that race, I mean I never even practiced it,” Maletta said. “I just ran and I think I placed second in the trials. I was kind of shocked by that.

“Then, I ran my race and improved and got a win.”

In the 60 hurdles last week, Maletta crossed in 10th place at the Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Carnival at Lehigh University in 8.84 seconds.

“I am just so thrilled for him,” Abington Heights coach Mike Ludka said. “To see how far he has come and the successes he has had is really a great testament to how hard he has worked.”

He chose Rhode Island after an extensive search for the right fit that included visits to Monmouth and Duquesne.

Nothing compared to Rhode Island, which competes in the Atlantic 10. The Rams have won 13 outdoor conference championships and 11 indoor titles since 2001.

“I visited a lot of schools to get a good feel before I made my decision,” Maletta said. “I fell in love with Rhode Island. I was really so impressed. Coach John Copeland and the program have a plethora of conference championships and they really foster a great environment where athletes can develop and thrive.”

Maletta, who is the fifth athlete in either boys or girls track at Abington Heights to commit to a Division I program, has his sights set on the spring season for the Comets as they try to challenge for a Division I championship in the Lackawanna Track Conference.

“I am very happy,” Maletta, 17, said. “(Recruiting) was a very stressful time. I signed my commitment letter and these last few days have been like a weight lifted off my chest.

“I definitely want to do well this spring. I love the dual meets. They are a more intimate competition as compared to the bigger meets. But, I am also looking forward to the championship meets, as well.”

