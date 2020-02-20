Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington’s Jarred Ocwieja competes in the 200 IM at Abington on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Jarred Ocwieja and his teammates gathered after their final swim meet for dinner.

They swapped stories and recalled memories.

For the Abington Heights senior, he reflected upon a career where he has enjoyed the successes, but more importantly the journey as a member of the program.

Now, as his career is winding down, he is making sure to take in the experience.

Especially those where he tracks his way up the medal stand.

“This has been honestly the best,” Ocwieja said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better high school career. It’s not just the races and the wins, it’s the camaraderie of everyone. You just don’t see how close you get to be with friends and teammates.

“It’s just been fantastic.”

Ocwieja started his swimming career in fifth grade as a member of the Abington Gators.

In junior high, he was a multi-sport kid who played recreational soccer and ran track.

But his early success in swimming drew his attention.

As a sophomore, Ocwieja won a fourth-place medal in the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 53.13 seconds and a sixth-place medal in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.88, and captured a pair of medals as part of two relay teams at the District 2 Class 2A Championships.

His efforts were big improvements from his times in the regular season.

Ocwieja clocked in at 1:59.76 for the 200 free and 52.20 in the 100 free before the district meet.

“In the 200 free, it was an event I didn’t swim much and I dropped like 7 seconds,” Ocwieja said. “I remember that feeling of accomplishment and it was very rewarding.

“Seeing how much I improved in the two weeks of taper really showed me what I was capable of in my main events.”

In his junior season, Ocwieja jumped back into his specialties with a bronze-medal win in the 100 free with a time of 50.21 and a fourth-place medal win for the 50 freestyle in 22.76.

That gave him motivation for his senior year.

As a leader of the Comets, Ocwieja led the team to a 6-1 record in the Lackawanna League and a runner-up finish to champion Delaware Valley.

He started his postseason with medal-winning efforts at the annual Les Richards Championships.

In the 100 free, Ocwieja challenged for first place and closed with a silver medal in a time of 50.92.

Next is the two-week taper that has benefitted him in the past and has him eager for his final District 2 Championship meet before closing out his athletic career, graduation and then studying welding and metal fabrication at the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

“At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t on track to reach states,” Ocwieja, 19, said. “With my progression, I have continued to improve and I am very excited to compete and see what I can do for Abington Heights one last time.

“I have had great teammates who pushed me to be a better person and better in the pool. My spirits are high and this has been a fantastic four years for me.”

