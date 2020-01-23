Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JAKE DANNA STEVENS / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington’s Abby Brock wins the 200 freestyle at Abington on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Abby Brock had no interest in swimming when she made a phone call that changed her outlook and her future.

She attended her first youth practice eight years ago and is thrilled with her decision to dip her toes in the water.

Now she is having an impact as a strong athlete with the Abington Heights varsity girls swim team.

“I didn’t even know how to swim,” Brock said about her introduction to the sport. “I jumped right in and started learning and something just clicked.

“I kept going and really fell in love with swimming.”

This season, as one of the leaders for the Lady Comets, Brock has emerged as a leading contender for postseason medals.

And it all started with that call to her friend Abby Marion.

At that time, Marion, participated in youth swimming. She had to decline Brock’s request to do something together that Saturday, until the two came up with an idea.

Marion and Brock attended the swim session together.

Despite not knowing how to swim, Brock accepted.

Sometimes, first impressions are the most important. She loved it and never turned back.

After that initial practice, she joined the Abington Gators Swim Team and proved to have a lot of promise.

In her freshman year with the Lady Comets, Brock became an important contributor. She finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 13.49 seconds and tenth in the 50 free with a time of 27.77.

Those finishes boosted her confidence and turned swimming into her passion.

“That was a great experience for me, because the girls on the team were so accepting of the freshmen and really worked with us,” Brock said. “Them being so kind to us has helped me and had a big impact on me.”

Dedicating a lot of her free time to training, Brock finished her junior season with a bronze medal in the 100 breast in 1:10.89 and another bronze in the 50 free with a time of 26.60.

This year, the 16-year-old junior got off to a fast start.

She posted fast times and earned top five finishes for her races at the 2019 Kinney Natatorium High School Open at Bucknell University. Brock placed fourth in the 50 free with a time of 25.43 and was seventh in the 100 breast in 1:12.90.

“Those meets are definitely very competitive,” Brock said. “I really like those meets and seeing how I do against top swimmers.”

With a regular season where she has been focused on cutting her times with every race, Brock has her sights set on the postseason. Her goals are to return to the awards’ platform and finish the year strong.

“I love this sport and I love racing,” Brock said. “The most important thing to me is not the place I finish, but to swim faster times. That is what I am trying to focus on with every swim, just getting better and better every time I race.

“I just really enjoy everything about swimming.”

Contact the writer: jbfawcett@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9125; @sportsTT on Twitter