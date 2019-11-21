Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Tayler Osterhout, an Abington Heights senior and United Sports Academy gymnist, signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at the University of Maryland on a gymnastics scholarship. Front row, from left: Chris Osterhout, Tayler Osterhout and Kimberly Osterhout. Back row: Mia DeAntonio, Omar Egas and Silvia Topalova of United Sports Academy.

Tayler Osterhout spent the better part of her life determined to land a gymnastics scholarship.

Her dedication and commitment led to her achieving that goal.

On Nov. 13, the Abington Heights senior, who is one of the top Level 10 gymnasts in the country, signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic careers at the University of Maryland.

“Ever since I was a little girl, I have been dreaming of doing gymnastics in college and I am so excited that it came true,” said Osterhout, who trains at the United Sports Academy in Dunmore.

After being introduced to the sport as a child, Osterhout steadily developed each year and climbed the ladder to a Level 10 gymnast.

In 2018, she finished in a tie for second in Senior A at the Region 7 Level 9-10 Championships with a score of 38.600 in the all-around competition. She also placed second on balance beam with a mark of 9.550; tied for third on bars (9.700); finished fourth in floor exercise (9.625); and placed in a tie for sixth in vault (9.725).

Following that performance, Osterhout finished in a tie for 15th in the all-around at the Junior Olympic National Meet with a score of 37.725.

“That was really exciting and I got to go to nationals and I placed 15th overall,” Osterhout said.

Also in 2018, she won the title at the Janet Rothenberg Memorial Gymnastics Meet with an all-around score of 36.400. She placed first in the vault (9.550), bars (8.950) and beam (9.050).

While she battled injuries last year, Osterhout placed 11th overall with a total score of 17.275 while competing in only the bars (8.750) and the beam (8.525).

“I looked at multiple colleges and sent a lot of videos out,” said Osterhout, 17, who visited the University of Maryland in June 2018. “The coaches were great at Maryland and when I visited, I fell in love with the campus.

“I have had some injuries, but I kept going and working hard to reach my goals of a college scholarship and I finally got it. I had butterflies in my stomach, but it was so exciting.”

Osterhout, who also served as a captain for the Abington Heights football cheerleading squad, is focused on this season, which will include the Janet Rothenberg Memorial, scheduled for Jan. 18-19 at Kalahari Resorts in Pocono Manor.

She plans to study kinesiology at Maryland. The gymnastics team competes as a member of the Big Ten Conference.

“I am at full strength and ready to compete every meet,” Osterhout said. “It’s a big relief having this decision made, and I am excited to perform to the best of my ability this year.”

