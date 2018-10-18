Article Tools Font size – + Share This

MARTY MYERS/ STAFF PHOTO Abington Heights’ Nick Sebastianelli looks over this birdie putt on No. 18 at Golden Oaks Golf Club.

RUSCOMBMANOR TWP. — Nick Sebastianelli was hoping to go a little lower Monday at the PIAA East Golf Regional.

Good thing he didn’t go any higher.

With his season hanging in the balance, the Abington Heights’ senior rolled in a 45-foot putt on his final hole to shoot 77, making the cut on the number to advance to next week’s PIAA Class 3A individual championships.

It was one of those shots, golfers will tell you, that keeps them coming back.

It was literally true for Sebastianelli.

If he missed the left-to-right curling putt from the top shelf to the bottom on the third hole at Golden Oaks Golf Course, he’d spend next Monday and Tuesday in class.

Instead, he will be at the PIAA individual championships at Heritage Hills Resort in York.

For Sebastianelli, it came down to one stroke.

“That saved my whole round,” Sebastianelli said. “I didn’t even know that was going to be the shot that got me in. But looking back at it, it’s pretty cool to say that’s the shot that advanced me.”

Sebastianelli bogeyed his last two holes, although the latter was better than a birdie.

Still, Sebastianelli had to wait more than an hour after he finished for scores to be posted to see if he made the cut.

“It was kind of scary at the end here,” Sebastianelli said. “It was definitely nerve-racking. This is something I’ve wanted ever since I started playing golf. To finally know that it’s set in stone that I’m going, it’s an awesome feeling.

“I just can’t wait to go to states.”

Contact the writer: mmyers@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9100, ext. 5437; @mmyersTT on Twitter