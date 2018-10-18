Article Tools Font size – + Share This



CLARKS SUMMIT — George Tinsley sported a broad smile.

Abington Heights’ band blasted the alma mater and players loudly celebrated a long awaited return to victory at Comets Stadium.

It had been five games since the Comets enjoyed a win at their home field and this one, a 35-21 triumph over Wyoming Valley West on Saturday, brought great satisfaction for a program that had won only two of its previous 19 contests overall.

“This just feels great,” said Tinsley, who threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns, and caught a touchdown to lead Abington Heights, which won at home for the first time since Sept. 9, 2017.

“It’s been a long while. We played well. We practiced hard all week and brought the energy to the game.”

Abington Heights (2-6) had its best scoring game since a 35-0 win over Wallenpaupack in Week 9 of the 2016 season.

Tinsley completed 14 of his 18 attempts and, in addition to his touchdown catch, had a critical 42-yard run in the fourth quarter that kept a clock-chewing drive moving.

Corey Perkins displayed soft hands and some nifty toe-tapping on a pair of sideline touchdown catches and finished with 162 yards receiving.

“We have had a good connection here lately,” Perkins said. “We’ve been able to make plays and help the team win.”

Wyoming Valley West (4-4), the defending District 2 Class 5A champion, lost for the fourth time in the last five games.

Carson Caravan led the Spartans with 80 yards rushing and two touchdowns. However, he had only 18 yards on five carries in the second half. Jake Shusta threw for 102 yards and a score, but 58 yards came on one completion.

“It kind of looked like we were in slow motion there,” Wyoming Valley West coach Pat Keating said. “They made more big plays than us. We couldn’t get going in the second half. Once they went up two scores that got us out of what we wanted to do.”

Abington Heights played with a high level of energy on its first drive and maintained it throughout the game.

Robby Horvath caught a 6-yard score at 8:45 of the first quarter, Perkins had a 54-yard reception and Tinsley had a 42-yard run to fuel the Comets offensively.

Defensively, Abington Heights had three sacks in the fourth quarter for minus-18 yards.