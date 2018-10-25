Article Tools Font size – + Share This



SCRANTON — Avery McAullife ripped off a long kickoff return after Abington Heights’ late, go-ahead touchdown with just under 50 seconds to play, and three plays later, Quincey Vassell came down with a jump ball from Cayden Merrifield in the far corner of the end zone as the sixth-ranked Invaders rallied for a 32-27 win over the Comets in a Lackawanna Football Conference game Oct. 19 at Memorial Stadium.

Kevin Williams’ three-yard run had West Scranton on its way to a win, leading, 26-20, with 6:52 to play. It capped a 10-play drive to start the fourth quarter, with Williams covering 48 yards on seven carries. Williams had 146 yards rushing on 30 carries, with 111 yards and 20 touches coming after halftime.

That’s when Abington Heights came up with a quick strike of its own, however.

George Tinsley hit Robby Horvath for a 54-yard catch-and-run up the middle of the field to the Invaders 3, and Tinsley muscled in from one yard out for the go-ahead score. The Comets led, 27-26 — their first lead since Tinsley found Corey Perkins for the game’s first touchdown at 9:49 in the first quarter.

“Our kids have been resilient all year,” Abington Heights coach Joe Repshis said. “They come and they work hard. They fight. As coaches, that’s all we ask them to do. That’s what they did again tonight. I’m very proud of their effort. They played extremely hard for four quarters.”

West Scranton had 49.7 seconds to work with and needed a score.

McAullife returned the ensuing kick 52 yards to the Comets 28. Confusion with the formation on the next play forced West Scranton to burn a timeout and a penalty backed the Invaders up five yards. Merrifield nearly connected on try deep down the middle, but it fell incomplete and it looked like the Invaders would be staring down a third-and-long when he scrambled toward the sideline for a short gain.

West Scranton caught a break, however, as Merrifield was hit late out of bounds, resulting in a first down at the Comets 15.

Vassell lined up on the far side of the field and Merrifield, who was making his second start at quarterback, saw a matchup he liked.

“I just looked off the safety and he was one-on-one with the corner,” Merrifield said. “I just threw it up to him.

He lofted the ball toward the back of the end zone.

“My wide receiver coach always tells me you’ve got to come down with the jump balls. Always,” Vassell said.

He did, the Invaders led by five with 23.5 seconds to play and the defense held off the Comets.

Tinsley finished with 219 yards passing for Abington Heights. Perkins hauled in eight passes for 130 yards and also had an interception.

Horvath added a 4-yard rushing touchdown that tied the game, 20-20, just before the end of the third quarter. Zach Boersma kicked two field goals, the second cutting West Scranton’s lead to 14-13 just before halftime.

