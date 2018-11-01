CLARKS SUMMIT — Even though Abington Heights lost to Wallenpaupack, 40-0, on Sunday at Comets Stadium to wrap up the Lackawanna Football Conference regular season, the Comets will try to regroup for the playoffs.

After starting the season with five straight losses, the Comets won two of their last five and qualified for the District 2 Class 4A playoffs as the eighth seed.

On Friday, they will travel to top-seeded Valley View (10-0) for a 7 p.m. quarterfinal.

Valley View already has a victory over the Comets, winning, 42-0, in Week 2. Mason Kordish had 153 yards and two touchdowns as the Cougars scored all 42 points in the first half.

“We have to be 100 percent ready for their offense and we have to come out and be on point offensively,” Abington Heights quarterback George Tinsley said. “We know that these guys are really good and we are going to have to play a really great game.”

Abington Heights is trying to recover from the 40-0 loss to Wallenpaupack after it started to show positive signs in wins over Honesdale (22-13) and Wyoming Valley West (35-21), in Weeks 6 and 8, respectively.

“I told the team, that game we played (against Wallenpaupack) was not the team that we were at the end of the season,” Tinsley said. “We improved a lot through the season. We need to come back and realize that we have gotten better and we need to be ready for this game.”

Tinsley has 1,436 yards passing and eight touchdowns. Corey Perkins leads all receivers in District 2 with 50 catches for 871 yards and seven touchdowns.

Defensively, though, the Comets are fighting injuries to key personnel and have yielded 199.6 yards rushing per game this season.

In the loss to Wallenpaupack, Buckhorns’ running back Nick Ruggeri had 201 yards on 25 carries and four touchdowns, including three scores from inside the 5-yard line.

Wallenpaupack shut out the Comets for the second straight season after losing six straight in the series, limiting the Comets to 59 yards rushing on 23 carries.