CLARKS SUMMIT — The offensive lineman-turned-running back ran for a touchdown and the wide receiver-turned-quarterback threw a touchdown pass.

With players switching positions looking to jumpstart the offense, Abington Heights found the right combination Saturday, earning a 19-7 win over West Scranton in a Lackawanna Football Conference crossover at Comets Stadium.

Robby Horvath, who caught 22 passes last season and has 10 catches this year, had shifted to running back earlier this year, but was running the offense at quarterback for the second straight game Saturday, throwing for 108 yards and a score for the Comets (2-7).

“I’ve been playing a lot of different positions but I’ll play wherever the coaches tell me,” Horvath said. “If they want to put me at left tackle I will. I’ll just do anything to help us win.”

Michael Pusateri moved from blocking for running backs to carrying the ball three weeks ago and finished with 47 yards and a touchdown on the ground Saturday.

“We have a very unselfish team,” Abington Heights coach Joe Repshis said. “The players each and every week come and work extremely hard and they’ll do whatever they need to do to help the team.”

West Scranton (1-8) scored first as Cayden Merrifield hit Moet Wellington in stride in the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown pass to a 7-0 lead. Wellington got past the defender on his route down the right sideline and Merrifield made the connection on fourth-and-6.

The Comets cashed in on a short field to tie the game late in the second quarter. A bad snap on a punt attempt got away from West Scranton and Chris Wickenheiser recovered at the Invaders 17. Two plays later, Pusateri scored on a 13-yard run to tie the game at 7.

“We knew coming in it was going to be a great challenge for us,” Repshis said. “It was a challenge that we knew (our players) were up for and you want them to come out and compete and have fun and play together as a team.”

The Comets took the lead late in the third quarter. Horvath hit Corey Perkins for a 25-yard gain down to the West Scranton 22 and Julian Blanco ran it in on the next play. Blanco ran up the middle and then broke left to reach the end zone and give Abington Heights a 13-7 lead.

Abington Heights blocked a punt on the Invaders’ next drive and took over at the West Scranton 12, but the defense held and forced a turnover on downs.

Later in the fourth quarter, Horvath hit Perkins for a 33-yard touchdown pass to seal the win. Horvath rolled to his right and hit Perkins in the right corner of the end zone to give Abington Heights a 19-7 lead with 4:13 left.

“I started out a little rough passing, but then me and my wide receivers locked up and we made stuff happen,” Horvath said.

Perkins finished with three catches for 70 yards and a touchdown and also had an interception.

“You’re going to experience adversities,” Repshis said. “There’s a lot of momentum in the course of a football game, but you continue to play for four quarters and leave it all on the field.”

