Article Tools Font size – + Share This



MILFORD — Jawon Foushee and Preston Machado provided the spark — and the dagger.

The duo wreaked havoc on offense, defense and special teams to lead Delaware Valley to a 49-0 win over Abington Heights on Friday in a Lackawanna Football Conference Division I matchup.

Foushee started the game with a 60-yard kickoff return, which set up Jason Henderson’s 16-yard touchdown about a minute and a half into the game.

Delaware Valley (6-1 overall, 3-0 Division I) forced a fourth down on the ensuing possession and Machado blocked the punt. Harlem Cook jumped on the loose ball to give the Warriors possession on the Abington Heights 16.

“I just use my speed to get around the edge,” Machado said. “Coach always says that I should be getting blocks because of my speed and I did that today.”

Three plays later, Foushee took a reverse 12 yards to the end zone.

On Delaware Valley’s next drive, Foushee caught three passes for 37 yards including a key third-down conversion. Josh Balcarcel capped the drive with a 6-yard touchdown run. He also returned a punt 62 yards for a score on the Warriors’ next possession to give Delaware Valley a 28-0 lead over the Comets (1-6, 0-3).

“I think our special teams is great because we have wonderful blockers, we have people who could go ahead and block the punt or we have people who could go out there and just make amazing blocks,” Foushee said. “We’ve got people with speed who could go out there and get it and run down the sideline.

“We just have the all-around type of things for special teams.”

After an Abington Heights three-and-out, Machado again rushed around the edge to tip the punt. However, Robby Horvath scooped up a Balcarcel fumble two plays later and returned it 38 yards to the Delaware Valley 16.

Two plays later, Michael Show found Horvath in the middle of the field to move to the 6, but Machado and the Warriors refused to allow a score. Eric Lefsyk chased down Show and wrapped his arms around him to force a throw Machado intercepted.

On the ensuing possession, Delaware Valley faced a third-and-7 at its 24 and once again turned to Foushee. He corralled a short pass from Zach Scillia, used his blockers and found his way 76 yards into the end zone to give the Warriors a 35-0 lead at the half. Foushee finished with five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Delaware Valley stopped the Comets again to open the third quarter, and Machado needed just two carries to travel 57 yards for a score.

“We did great today,” Machado said. “We came out, we were ready to go and we executed everything.”

Aiden Oliver added a touchdown pass to Kyle Ziemba late in the third to cap the scoring.

“They’re a very good football team, well-coached, very explosive offensively,” Abington Heights coach Joe Repshis said. “They executed very well, took advantage of opportunities that they created and I give them credit.”

Contact the writer:

jbaress@timesshamrock.com 570-348-9125