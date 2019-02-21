Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JASON FARMER / STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER Abington Heights’ Carter Smith dives in the Les Richards Diving Championships.

SCRANTON — Carter Smith took to the diving board with poise and displayed a combination of grace and athleticism that led to an elusive championship.

The Abington Heights senior topped out at a score of 438.65, to win the boys diving championship at the Les Richards Championship meet Feb. 15 at Scranton High School.

Smith placed second last season with a 394.55 and third in his sophomore year.

“I feel like my performance was really spot on and I focused on my technique,” Smith said. “I took it one dive at a time which helped out in the long run.

“This means a lot, especially coming back after last year. I am just thankful for the opportunity and that I scored better than last year.”

On his second dive, Smith impressed the judges with his forward 2½ somersault in the tuck position with a 2.4 degree of difficulty. His near-flawless entry commanded a 48.00, which marked his highest individual score of the competition.

He capped his first round with a 45.90 on his back somersault, 2½ twists at a 2.7-degree of difficulty to lead with a score of 208.40.

Delaware Valley sophomore Jacob Wenzel was his closest challenger with a first-round score of 114.15.

In his final six dives, Smith scored better than 40 on three with a high of 46.20 on his inward 1½, somersault in the tuck position with a 2.2 degree of difficulty, while closing out with a 40.70 on his forward 1½, somersault with a full twist and a 2.2 degree of difficulty.

“I was ecstatic,” Smith said. “I did take a step back after every dive and not let things get to my head. I just focused on every dive one at a time.”

In girls action, Abington Heights’ Meghan Marion worked her way to second place with an overall score of 229.40, but chose not to compete in the final round.

