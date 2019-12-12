Article Tools Font size – + Share This

JASON FARMER FILE PHOTO / TIMES-TRIBUNE Abington Heights’ Corey Perkins makes a move around Archbishop Wood’s Jaylen Stinson. TIMES-TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO Abington Heights coach Ken Bianchi during practice.

Each boys basketball season at Abington Heights begins with optimism.

A rich championship tradition helps fuel the motivation of the returning players and newcomers eager to make their mark.

Again this winter, while having to replace their top two players from last year’s group, the Comets are expected to contend and defend their Lackawanna League Division I and District 2 Class 5A championships.

Abington Heights lost three starters to graduation, including the two-time all-state standout George Tinsley, who is a starter at Binghamton. Trey Koehler, who earned All-Region honors last season, and Jack Nealon, also graduated.

Legendary coach Ken Bianchi, who has 800 career victories, has two holdovers from the 2018 PIAA Class 5A championship team and last year’s team that reached the PIAA semifinals.

Corey Perkins is a sharp-shooting and athletic guard. He has 425 points and 38 3-pointers in his career, while center Mike Malone, who is a physical defender and rebounder, has scored 195 points in his two seasons as a starter.

“I have been waiting for this year,” Perkins said. “I had guys like Jackson (Danzig) and George (Tinsley) teach me and playing along side them really gave me the knowledge I have that I am now trying to pass on to the guys on this team.

“I am really excited about this season. I cant wait.”

In their two seasons in the lineup, Abington Heights has a record of 53-6.

Abington Heights will turn to seniors Phil Johnson and Michael Pusateri and juniors Harry Johnson and Kyle Nealon to provide energy and balance in the lineup.

Last season, Harry Johnson scored 65 points, while Pusateri and Phil Johnson each scored 15 while coming off the bench for a team that won its eighth straight district championship.

“We have to play the best defense that we can and we really have to knock down open shots when we get them, because it will be a challenge for us to create on our own,” Perkins said.

Other seniors for the Comets include Hunter Plantz, and Bryce Reiner.

Juniors on the roster include Jacob Anderson, and Michael Show. Sophomore Dominic Selvenis is also expected to contribute.

