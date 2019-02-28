Article Tools Font size – + Share This

ELIZABETH BAUMEISTER / STAFF PHOTO A donation can for Amelia’s house sits on a table in the Depot Street pocket park during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice. ELIZABETH BAUMEISTER / STAFF PHOTO People gather for hot chocolate at an Amelia’s House table run by Jennifer Porter, far right, in the Depot Street pocket park during the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice.

NARROWSBURG, N.Y. — Housing crisis group Amelia’s House launched a 30-day fundraising challenge on Feb. 1.

Clarks Summit native and east coast artist and photographer, Amelia Suraci, has lived with pain every moment of her life since being diagnosed with a debilitating neurological disease, Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy-RSD/Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, in her late teens.

At age 42, she is unable to work, but her grit, determination and insistence to keep helping others have steadied her during the hardest days. When the apartment she lived in for the past decade became uninhabitable due to a severe mold problem in 2018, she was left without a home and her belongings, including her entire body of photographic work, camera equipment, momentos and ephemera.

Friends gathered to conceive the Amelia’s House fundraising concept based on the premise that when a penny doubles every day for one month, $5,368,709.12 is reached in 30 days. Amelia’s House aims to harness this power of the penny to pool donations both large and small.

Organizers hope to reach the full goal this month, allowing Amelia’s House to officially open as a new nonprofit, based in the Western Catskills, New York, with a goal of helping Suraci, followed by at least 100 other individuals and families each year, move out of a housing crisis and into a home.

Suraci is honored by her friends’ efforts to make this happen.

“With the start of this organization, I’m hopeful for the first time in a really long time,” she said in a news release. “Life works because the people who care prop you up, and then you can help others.”

Community members who want to donate services, building materials and non-monetary items can also link in soon, with geographic matching software that will connect service offerings with need requests in all regions of the US.

Suraci’s friend Jennifer Porter is helping to lead the vision.

“Amelia’s housing crisis gave us an idea to do something to help her and the world,” Porter said in the release. “Even one penny advances our mission to help people have secure housing and then be able to give back with their higher purpose.”

Want to help?

Donations to Amelia’s House can be made online at gofundme.com/ameliashouse.

For more information about the organization, which is in the process of applying for its 501c3 status, visit ameliashouse.org.