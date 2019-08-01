NEWTON TWP. — It’s often been said that happiness is homemade. If you’re looking for proof positive of this adage, look no further than Our Lady of the Snows Country Bazaar, to be held on the grounds of the Church of St. Benedict Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 1-3.

As the Bazaar marks its 27th year, it promises an energizing three days of entertainment, including a number of new games and activities for the young and young-at-heart. Best of all, it’s all homemade – from baked goods and homemade festival food prepared by volunteers, to games and basket raffles orchestrated by parishioners.

Even the music is from local musicians. Opening the Bazaar on Thursday night is the live music of Paul Labelle and The Exact Change Band, a musical institution of northeast Pennsylvania for more than two decades. Brian Sarafinko and Mace in Dickson, a rock group from Clarks Summit, headlines Friday night. Taking the stage Saturday evening is Black Tie Stereo, featuring Our Lady of the Snow’s own Stephen Murphy, who also serves as director of liturgical music for the parish.

Two new activities will make their debut at the Bazaar this year. A cornhole game with boards – yes, handmade by Our Lady of the Snows parishioners –will offer summer fun as teams play off for a grand prize at the end of the Bazaar.

Looking to post pics of you and your friends at the Bazaar? Head over to the homegrown photo booth to capture and share your photo memories.

Back by popular demand is face-painting from the gifted hands of parishioner Faith Bennett, whose artistic talents don’t disappoint.

A tent full of bountiful baskets – a longstanding tradition of the Bazaar – will feature dozens of creative basket raffles.

And then there’s the food.

Whether you’re craving the signature roast beef sandwich, Old Forge pizza, wings, grill food or potato pancakes, there’s something for every appetite. The dessert booth is not to be missed. The decorated sweets of Amy Shea, a former parishioner who drives her baked goods in straight from Paramus, New Jersey, sell out quickly.

If all of that isn’t quite enough, there’s the Bargain Barn, antiques booth, book and plant sale, games of chance and, of course, bingo.

The Bazaar is held from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and offers free shuttle bus rides from Red Barn Village on Newton Ransom Boulevard for easy parking.

Co-chairing this year’s Bazaar are Donna Coleman, Steve Kopko and Lisa Imbriaco. Pastoral staff includes Msgr. Joseph G. Quinn, pastor, Donna Arnold and Dorothy Lynott.

For any additional information, visit olsparish.net.

If you go

What: Our Lady of the Snows 27th annual Country Bazaar

When: Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 1-3, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: Church of St. Benedict., 1849 Newton Ransom Blvd., Newton Twp.; parking available at Red Barn Village on Newton Ransom Boulevard with free shuttle service to the church grounds.

More info: visit olsparish.net.