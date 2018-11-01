Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUBMITTED PHOTO Renee Roberts, young adult services and project manager at the Abington Community Library, holds one of the baskets on display at the library. Tickets to win the baskets are on sale at the library as part of its annual Dorothy Boccella Holiday Marketplace fundraiser.

The Dorothy Boccella Holiday Marketplace is marking a milestone.

The event, the main fundraiser for the Abington Community Library, is in its 10th year this year, said Renee Roberts, young adult services and project manager at the library. The fundraiser nets between $6,000 and $10,000 for the library each year, Roberts said. The library is currently raising funds to create a new program space there for people to meet or for use by community groups, Roberts said.

People buy raffle tickets for chances to win baskets filled with artisan, handmade items at the holiday marketplace. This year, items in the baskets range from wooden bowls and pens to maple syrup to artwork, Roberts said.

Boccella, who worked at the library and died five years ago, was not only the organizational force behind the holiday marketplace, but also the creative one, said Sandy Longo, director of the Abington Community Library. When tasked with the development of a fundraiser for the Library, she was inspired to create a unique shopping experience for our community with 100 percent handmade items as the focus, Longo said.

“A knitter herself, she understood the heart that artisans put into their wares and the value that comes with that,” Longo said. “It’s our honor to continue the tradition she established as she remains a treasured coworker and dear friend.”

The event is slated for Saturday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the library, 1200 W. Grove St., Roberts said.

A food truck, Truck’n Kitchen, will also be on hand at the marketplace, a new addition, Roberts said. Drawings for the basket raffles and winners will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 13, Roberts said.

The baskets are currently on display at the library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Basket raffle tickets cost $1 for two, $5 for 12 and $10 for 25 and can be purchased there now, Roberts said.

Tickets are available for baskets created by:

■ Clever Cakes & Cupcakes

■ Primrose Design

■ Sutton Family Skin Care

■ Ricki Tellie Kalp

■ Burke’s Maple Farm

■ The Belize Fund

■ TRP Photos and More

■ Kathy Olick Art

■ Hannahbaloos

■ Clarks Summit United Methodist Church

■ Maria Grzybowski Fine Art

■ Pittston Popcorn Co.

■ Sally Robertson

■ Hall Woodworking

■ Canned Classics (Gail Scaramuzzo)

■ Creative Impressions By Maria

■ Sadie’s Sweets and Savories

■ Sweetreats

■ The Bowl Man

■ Cindy’s Jewelry Creations

■ The Silver Sparrow

■ Miss Debbie’s Soaps

■ Clum Family Farm

■ Betty’s Creations

■ Old World Fan Birds

■ Krazy Kats Krafts

