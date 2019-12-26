S. ABINGTON TWP. — On a quiet Monday evening in December, a group gathered to find comfort and support during the holidays. A community talk for the bereaved was led by Dr. Lee Davis and Joyce Wizda on Dec. 16 at Alllied Services Corporate Center.

Refreshments were served as individuals came to learn practical ways of coping with grief through the holidays. Bereavement counselors, Jamie Overhoulser and Gerlin Valencia spoke to the group and offered words and readings of comfort. Those who attended had suffered the loss of someone they loved.

A white board displayed two columns. One column listed blessings and emotions that were generally expected surrounding the holidays. Opposite of it was a list of challenges that those who have suffered a loss may feel.

“There are things that we expect to feel at Christmas, but those things have been diminished or taken from people in this room. They have been replaced by the list on the right side,” Davis explained. “Instead of people being hopeful, they may feel hopeless. Instead of people being at peace, they feel sad and lonely. ... For people coming into this time of the year, ‘Joy to the World’ is being sung, and they may be grieving and not feel joy in their world but instead deep sadness.”

Davis explained that though there are five stages of grief, they were never meant to be chronologically followed. The stages of grief identified by Elisabeth Kubler Ross are denial, anger, bargaining, despair and acceptance.

“People who are dealing with grief and loss need to understand that it is a life-long process,” Davis said. “There is no resolution to grief. It’s a reconciliation. You reconcile it. You reach a balance and a new status quo. And it will ebb and flow. You don’t get over a loss. There is no closure as you would want it to be but it’s a new reality. You have to rebalance your world without that person or whatever the loss might be.”

Davis said that in the book “Grief is a Journey” by Ken Doke, the author writes about disenfranchised grief, which is a grief that doesn’t fit into a nice, neat, box that others can relate to. There are other losses people may experience as well, that cause grief.

Overholser, bereavement counselor for Allied Services, said, “You do have the capacity to heal. In the Bible, (Psalm 147 and Isaiah 61) it says that God heals the broken hearted. So we know that healing is possible, but understand that it is a process. We don’t know what the process is going to look like. And it’s not about getting over the loss but moving toward healing.”

Overholser said there are unhealthy ways people cope with grief. A desire to numb the pain can lead to substance abuse or destructive behavior. “There are good ways to deal with your pain. Make sure you are coping in healthy ways.” Unhealthy ways of coping can lead to more pain later on and cause additional pain for those around you.

Joyce Wizda, LSW, a social worker and bereavement coordinator for Allied Services shared practical advice for those dealing with loss around the holidays.

“If you have special items from your loved one that you know others would cherish, wrap them up and give them this holiday. One woman shared that she saw something in the store that she thought would have been a good gift for her loved one that had passed,” Wizda said. “She bought it to give it away to someone who needed it or would appreciate it. When love is shared, it grows.”

Sarah Phillips of Clarks Green lost her husband, Barry in 2015.

“After my husband died, we found Christmas difficult,” she said. “Dad wasn’t here to haul the decorations down from the attic, to put up the tree, to help with the shopping, all with his unique sense of humor. The holidays brought back the initial ache and sadness. We learned that sometimes it’s okay to let some traditions go, at least for a while.

“One thing that has helped us is to add new memories to our traditions. Over the years, our youngest daughter (who was still at home at the time of her dad’s death) has invited various friends to help decorate the house and put up the tree. We’ve donated educational materials to needy families through Samaritan’s Purse in Barry’s memory – a cause he would have supported. This year, we’ve invited a student from Korea to spend Christmas with us.”

Phillips said it helped when others showed that people hadn’t forgotten. A hug, a card, an invitation or sharing a memory of her late husband all went a long way to comfort her and her family during the holidays.

Representatives with Allied and Dr. Davis shared other practical tips as well as handouts with practical ways for those who are grieving to cope during the holidays.

Reminders were to be tolerant of your limits and eliminate unnecessary stress. Surround yourself with supportive people. Talk about your grief and the one you lost. Do what is right for you during the holidays. It is OK to say ‘no’ to what might otherwise be an obligatory tradition if you are not comfortable or able to this year. Decide what family traditions you want to continue and new ones you may want to begin.

“No one truly knows your grief,” Wizda explained. “Understand that people may say or do things that hurt you, but it’s because they haven’t experienced what you’ve experienced, and they don’t know your pain.”

“We get grief wrong many times,” Davis said. “We say things that shouldn’t be said. I would say to those who address the grieving to use your ears more and use your mouth less.”

Davis read from “Streams in the Desert” and one of the devotions in the book about kindness and a man who shared oil with others.

“A pleasant word is a bright ray of sunshine on a saddened heart,” Davis read from the book’s Dec. 8 devotional.

Davis shared that he had met many people in his life who have suffered loss and although they never got over death of their loved one, they were able to thrive and flourish because they served others.

“Christ’s last command in the Bible was to love. He served and he loved. Serving others is a way to get your eyes off yourself and it’s a way to heal.”

Recommended reads

The following resources were recommended at the Community Talk for the Bereaved at Allied Services:

■ “Healing Your Holiday Grief: 100 Practical Ideas for Blending Mourning and Celebration During the Holiday Season” by Dr. Alan Wolfelt

■ “Finding Meaning: The Sixth Stage of Grief” by David Kessler

■ “Grief is a Journey: Finding Your Path Through Loss” by Dr. Kenneth J. Doka